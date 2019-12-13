METRO
ARCHER, ALICE WALKER, 99, of Richmond, widow of Ernest Archer.
BURKETT, CAROLINE R., of Richmond.
CARSON, WILLIAM, 90, of Midlothian, a dental supply salesman, widower of Joan Carson.
DAVIS, SHANETTE K., 31, of Richmond, a worker in food service.
FITZGERALD, THOMAS, 67, of Richmond, a corporal with Virginia’s correctional system, companion of Eunice Fisher.
JOHNSON, LOREN J., 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a prison personnel director for the Virginia Department of Corrections, husband of Eleanor S. Johnson.
JONES, DOROTHY E., 101, of Chesterfield, a licensed practical nurse.
MATTHEWS, ALICE W., 88, of Hanover, a child protective services worker, widow of Henry M. Matthews Sr.
OLIVER, JERRY WAYNE SR., 67, of Henrico, husband of Laura Oliver.
PEARSON, CLARICE, 81, of Richmond, widow of Buddy Pearson.
SIMPSON, DONALD ARTHUR, 78, of Mechanicsville, a Navy veteran, a rental manager, husband of Linda J. Simpson.
SMITH, ALAN WAYNE, 61, of Chesterfield, partner of Charlotte Smith.
SMITH, ROSA TYLER, 93, of Henrico, a supervisor, widow of Raymond E. Smith.
STEWART, CHARLES WILSON, 100, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a glassmaker for Binswanger Glass, widower of Josephine Stewart.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA COURTHOUSE — LAMM, BULEAH MAE, 91, a waitress, widow of Benson G. Lamm.
FARMVILLE — PALMER, DARLENE WOODSON, 72, a factory worker.
HEATHSVILLE — RIDGWAY, MARY ANN ROGERS, 73, an Omega Protein employee, wife of Lew Ridgway.
LAWRENCEVILLE — WOOFTER, BETTY JEAN ORUM, 88, a registered nurse, widow of Fred Woofter.
PRINCE GEORGE — CHAMBLISS, ROSALIND TWILLEY, 59, a homemaker, wife of Arthur D. Chambliss Jr.
PINER, MICHAEL HARDY SR., 65, a welder.
STAUNTON — BERNARD, GEORGE V., 95, a Coast Guard veteran, widower of Anne Faw Bernard.
WILLIAMSBURG — NICHOLS, STERLING McCOY, 80, a worker in real estate, husband of Dottie Nichols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.