METRO

ARCHER, ALICE WALKER, 99, of Richmond, widow of Ernest Archer.

BURKETT, CAROLINE R., of Richmond.

CARSON, WILLIAM, 90, of Midlothian, a dental supply salesman, widower of Joan Carson.

DAVIS, SHANETTE K., 31, of Richmond, a worker in food service.

FITZGERALD, THOMAS, 67, of Richmond, a corporal with Virginia’s correctional system, companion of Eunice Fisher.

JOHNSON, LOREN J., 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a prison personnel director for the Virginia Department of Corrections, husband of Eleanor S. Johnson.

JONES, DOROTHY E., 101, of Chesterfield, a licensed practical nurse.

MATTHEWS, ALICE W., 88, of Hanover, a child protective services worker, widow of Henry M. Matthews Sr.

OLIVER, JERRY WAYNE SR., 67, of Henrico, husband of Laura Oliver.

PEARSON, CLARICE, 81, of Richmond, widow of Buddy Pearson.

SIMPSON, DONALD ARTHUR, 78, of Mechanicsville, a Navy veteran, a rental manager, husband of Linda J. Simpson.

SMITH, ALAN WAYNE, 61, of Chesterfield, partner of Charlotte Smith.

SMITH, ROSA TYLER, 93, of Henrico, a supervisor, widow of Raymond E. Smith.

STEWART, CHARLES WILSON, 100, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a glassmaker for Binswanger Glass, widower of Josephine Stewart.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA COURTHOUSE — LAMM, BULEAH MAE, 91, a waitress, widow of Benson G. Lamm.

FARMVILLE — PALMER, DARLENE WOODSON, 72, a factory worker.

HEATHSVILLE — RIDGWAY, MARY ANN ROGERS, 73, an Omega Protein employee, wife of Lew Ridgway.

LAWRENCEVILLE — WOOFTER, BETTY JEAN ORUM, 88, a registered nurse, widow of Fred Woofter.

PRINCE GEORGE — CHAMBLISS, ROSALIND TWILLEY, 59, a homemaker, wife of Arthur D. Chambliss Jr.

PINER, MICHAEL HARDY SR., 65, a welder.

STAUNTON — BERNARD, GEORGE V., 95, a Coast Guard veteran, widower of Anne Faw Bernard.

WILLIAMSBURG — NICHOLS, STERLING McCOY, 80, a worker in real estate, husband of Dottie Nichols.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription