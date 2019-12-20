METRO
BUCHANAN, STEPHEN LAWRENCE, 68, of Richmond, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Linda Duffield Buchanan.
GORDON, ANNE C., 94, of Richmond.
HAIRFIELD, ARLENE CRAFT, 70, of Chester, a hairdresser, wife of Steven Hairfield.
HARRELL, MARY LOU, 90, of Richmond.
LIGHT, CATHERINE RUDD, 46, of Henrico, wife of David Light.
STITH, LARRY D., 21, of Richmond.
STREET, RODERICK A., 57, of Richmond, a military veteran.
TILLMAN, DAVID E., 69, of Richmond, a machine operator for Philip Morris.
VIRGINIA
BUCKINGHAM — JONES, BRADY JR., 69, owner of Brady Jones and Sons Logging, husband of Cynthia Reid Jones.
FRANKLIN — EDWARDS, CILDA ANN, 67.
SOUTH HILL — FAUCETTE, ROBERT FRANKLIN SR., 64, an automobile mechanic.
SPOTSYLVANIA — MASTIN, EUNICE V., 84, a registered nurse.
ELSEWHERE
STEWART, VIOLET DOYLE, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Richmond, a worker in furniture sales, wife of William H. Stewart.
