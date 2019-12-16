METRO
ADAMS, KENNY, 59, of Sandston, a worker for Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, husband of Norma Crews Adams.
BESS, BESSIE V., 62, of Powhatan, a manager.
BROOKS, PASCHAL DORSETT JR., 86, of Manakin-Sabot, an Army veteran, president of P.D. Brooks Inc., husband of Carol Fuller Brooks and widower of Patricia McCaslin Brooks.
BURNETTE, MILDRED SAUNDERS, 75, of Chesterfield, a nurse.
BUTLER, WILLIAM J. JR., 76, of Glen Allen, an Army veteran, a mechanic, husband of Nancy Butler.
BYRANCE, PATRICIA, 67, of Richmond, wife of Andrew Byrance.
CASTRACANE, BETTY B., 97, of Midlothian, widow of Nick B. Castracane.
DAVIS, SHIRLEY MARIE, 84, of Henrico, a communication specialist with C&P/Bell Atlantic/Verizon, widow of Benjiman Bland Davis.
HARRIS, VIRGINIA CLAIRE, 93, of Mechanicsville, a receptionist, widow of Ralph E. Harris.
JARRETT, DEAN KELLY, 59, of Richmond, husband of Mary Kay Jarrett.
JOHNSON, DAVID WILLIAM, 72, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a teacher, husband of Melanie Shopshear Johnson.
PRICE, JAMES MICHAEL, 80, of Henrico, husband of Jane Gill Price.
RICHARDSON, MICHAEL PAUL, 68, of Chester, a manager in retail, husband of Cathie McCormack Richardson.
ROBERSON, THOMAS, of Henrico.
ROSS, MARY BARLOW, 98, of Richmond, a licensed practical nurse.
SPRUILL, CARRIE, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
CUMBERLAND — WILLIAMS, MARTHA ELIZABETH MOORE, 71, a clerical supervisor for the Virginia Department of Corrections, wife of Frank Hughlon Williams.
DOLPHIN — DANIEL, JESSIE SADLER, 83, a secretary for the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, widow of John Shelton Daniel Jr.
FARMVILLE — AUSTIN, JOHN MARVIN, 73, a professor at Longwood University, husband of Edith Ann Austin.
FOSTER, WILLIS BERNARD, 78, owner of Foster Carpetland, husband of Eloise Ray Foster.
FRANKLIN — STONE, JAKE MASSIE, 84, an Army veteran, a forester at Union Camp Corp., husband of Virginia Yarbrough Stone.
WHITE, LEE MOORMAN JR., 63, a truck driver for Lee White Inc.
IVOR — ELLIS, BARBARA PIERCE, 77, a school bus driver for the Southampton school system, wife of D. Wayne Ellis.
KING WILLIAM — WILSON, MICHAEL JAMES, 54, a construction contractor.
PENHOOK — YOUNG, FRANCES MORRIS, 80, a nurse who was medical administrator of Melody Manor nursing home, widow of Wesley Arnold Young.
PRINCE GEORGE — INDELICATO, ROBERT THOMAS, 68, a CEO in the construction industry, husband of Helene M. Indelicato.
SKIPWITH — HATCHER, PAMELA SMITH, 57, a homemaker, wife of Marvin T. Hatcher.
SOUTH BOSTON — RAGANS, RUTH POOLE, 86, widow of Clyde Thomas Ragans.
SOUTH HILL — ALLMAN, LINDA MALONE, 78, a purchasing agent at the Mecklenburg Correctional Center.
KING, THOMAS MARSHALL, 69, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
SUTHERLIN — CLARK, MICHAEL ELLIS, 60, an employee of Amcor Specialty Cartons.
ELSEWHERE
KRUPAS, ROSE M., 92, of Ithaca, N.Y., widow of Jon R. Krupas.
