METRO
BANES, NORMAN RILEY SR., 86, of Chesterfield, an employee of a trucking company, husband of Martha Quick Banes.
BRYANT, TIOLA S., 38, of Richmond, a payroll accountant for AECOM.
CAPPS, CORNELIA, 76, of Richmond, wife of Leggett Capps.
CONYERS, THELMA C., 88, of North Chesterfield, an employee of Philip Morris USA.
DAVIS, LOUIS RAY, 81, of Richmond, widower of Linda Davis.
DeLOATCH, VASTI, 87, of Richmond, an educator for Richmond Public Schools.
EATON, JOHNNIE L. III, 58, of Richmond.
GORDON, CHAD PHILLIP, 27, of Mechanicsville, a maintenance technician.
HARRIS, CALVIN, 94, of Richmond, husband of Alice Harris.
HASTINGS, ROBERT C., 86, of Midlothian, a minister, husband of Mary Virginia Derieux Hastings.
HENDERSON, ANNA ELIZABETH, 11, of Mechanicsville, a student.
HENLEY, ANNE COCKE, 82, of Rockville, a receptionist, wife of Albert Henley.
JAMES, UZELLE E., 80, of Richmond, a day care teacher.
JENKINS, WINFRED MICHAEL, 73, of Quinton, an owner and operator of a duckpin bowling alley, husband of Diane Jenkins.
JENNESS, STUART BARTON, 91, of Henrico, an underwriter, husband of Joyce Coleman Jenness.
JOHNSON, JUNIOUS EDWARD, of Powhatan.
KARP, JULIA, 92, of Chesterfield, a payroll clerk, widow of George Karp.
KIDD, CAROLYN C., 73, of Henrico, a retail worker.
MAYBUSH, ANN R., 79, of Mechanicsville, a nurse’s aide.
NEVILLE, NORMA JEAN, 88, of Chester, a homemaker.
PALMES, LUCY, 92, of Hanover, an administrative assistant.
RICHARDSON, HELEN FRANCES COLE, 93, of Richmond, a teacher, wife of Straughan Stafford Richardson Jr.
SMITH, LEROY, of Richmond.
SMITH, MURPHY CHARLES, of Richmond.
SMITH, ROSA T., 93, of Richmond, a supervisor, widow of Raymond Smith.
SPURLOCK, JAMES B. JR., 83, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a manager for AT&T, husband of Nancy H. Spurlock.
TIERNEY, CATHERINE CONLETH, 78, of Chester, a mortgage broker.
VIRGINIA
BASKERVILLE — BOYTER, SADIE HITE, 80, a homemaker, widow of Rufus Boyter.
BOYKINS — DREWRY, SAMUEL BLOUNT SR., 87, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, a project manager for Severn Peanut Co., husband of Carolyn Partridge Drewry.
CALLAO — MIDDLETON, LOUIS PASSIANO, 93, an Army veteran, a salesman, husband of Clara Mae Forbush Middleton.
CLAREMONT — TOWBERMAN, FRANK KENNETH, 90, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Frances Epperson Towberman.
DILLWYN — BLANKS, SANDRA HARRIS, 80, a treasurer of Buckingham County, wife of James Lyle Blanks.
GLOUCESTER — SMITH, BARBARA LLOYD, 77, a Richmond Times-Dispatch employee, wife of Gordon W. Smith.
HEATHSVILLE — MARTIN, DOLORES E., 89, a home installation worker for Sears Roebuck, widow of William Martin.
LAWRENCEVILLE — SASSER, MICHELLE ANN ROBERTS, 41.
ORANGE — JOYNER, ULYSSES, 87, an Army veteran, an attorney, husband of Martha Barham Joyner.
SOUTH BOSTON — WAZEKA, ROBERT CARLTON SR., 82, a Navy veteran, an employee of Georgia-Pacific Corp., widower of Betty Lou Wilborn Wazeka.
ST. STEPHENS CHURCH — WATKINS, L. WAYNE, 79, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Betsy Watkins.
SUTHERLAND — YOUNG, TRUDY W., 70, a receptionist, wife of Roger A. Young.
VICTORIA — WATSON, ALICE LYONS, 88, a homemaker, widow of Willard Green Watson.
VIRGILINA — OVERBEY, WILLIAM RONALD, 67, a diesel mechanic for Russell Stover Candies, husband of Marilyn Loftis Overbey.
