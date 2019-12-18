METRO

ADAMS, CHERYL ELAINE, 57, of North Chesterfield.

COLLINS, ASHLEY TAMIYA, 32, of North Chesterfield.

COOKE, PAUL MATTHEW, 93, of Chesterfield, a railroad conductor, husband of Lillie Cooke.

CROWDER, MARGARET, 89, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Louis P. Crowder.

GILES, JAMES E. SR., 75, of Richmond, husband of Jewell J. Giles.

GILMORE, FRANCES J., 75, of Richmond, a program tester.

JENKINS, ROBERT MILTON, 87, of Chesterfield, a diesel mechanic for CSX Railroad, husband of Marion Wood Jenkins.

LEWIS, JERRY JR., 82, of Henrico, an entrepreneur.

MACKLIN, JAMES L., 68, of Richmond, a truck driver, husband of Deborah J. Macklin.

MORROW, DAVID MANN, 78, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, a carpenter.

MORTON, JOHNETTA, 67, of North Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee, wife of Russell Morton Sr.

NIETERS, KENNETH GERARD, 70, of Midlothian, a telecommunications worker, husband of Valerie Nieters.

PRATT, JAYCE RACHARD, 5, of Richmond, son of Sade Watson and Javin Pratt.

RATH, RICHARD JAMES, 91, of Mechanicsville, a construction worker.

ROHRBACH, CAMILLA BECK, of Richmond, a Bank of America vice president, wife of Philip S. Rohrbach.

ROSS, MARY BARLOW, 98, of Richmond, a licensed practical nurse, widow of Benjamin Ross Jr.

SMITH, ANNIE PENICK, 82, of Sandston.

WILLIAMS, SARAH ELENORA, 87, of Sandston, wife of Russell Williams.

WOODLEY, GERALDINE TAYLOR, 71, of Richmond, a data entry clerk, wife of Alexander Ray Woodley.

VIRGINIA

CHASE CITY — CARTER, PEGGY LUCILLE, 75, an employee of BGF Industries.

ELAM, JERRY ALONZO, 63, a truck driver for Western Express, husband of Marion Mallory Elam.

COURTLAND — POATES, LINDA PEELE WARD, 76, a homemaker, widow of Calvin Orrie Poates.

DINWIDDIE — PIERCE, BRENTON WAYNE, 19, a steel mill operator.

DISPUTANTA — HEATH, BEVERLY SR., 67, owner of All American Mini Storage, husband of Sherry Heath.

FRANKLIN — BEST, MARY FRANCES CAMPBELL, 92, a homemaker, widow of Harry Lee Best.

FREEMAN — HALL, WALTER MILES SR., 92, a Navy veteran, a trainmaster for CSX Railroad, husband of Georgia Boothe Hall.

PRINCE GEORGE — PENDERGRASS, ALBERT WILSON, 78, an Army veteran, a chemical operator.

