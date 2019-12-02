METRO
AUSTIN, CHARLES J., 88, of Henrico.
BASS, ROGER THOMPSON, 87, of Chester, a research scientist, widower of Phyllis Kellar Bass.
BAUGHAN, MARGARET KEETON, 98, of Chesterfield, a cafeteria worker for the Chesterfield school system, widow of William Tucker Baughan Jr.
BRIZENDINE, MALLORY DOUGLAS JR., 74, of Richmond, husband of Brenda Brizendine.
BRYANT, TIOLA S., 38, of Richmond, a laborer.
BUTLER, SHIRLEY RADFORD, 81, of Midlothian, a homemaker, wife of Henry D. Butler.
CARTER, FLORINE HILDA, 86, of Mechanicsville, a cook.
CLAYTON, STANELY ANTONIO, 43, of Richmond, a warehouse worker.
COLE, JAMES R. SR., 79, of Richmond, a mechanic.
CONYERS, THELMA, of Richmond.
CULLINAN, PHYLLIS McNETT, 95, of Richmond, widow of Roy Keith Cullinan.
DAVIS, WALTER M. JR., 75, of Henrico, widower of Elizabeth Newton Davis.
GILMAN, GENEVA F., 94, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Aubrey L. Gilman Jr.
HART, NANCY H., 73, of Henrico, a teacher, wife of Mason L. Hart.
HAYES, CHARLES A., 71, of Mechanicsville, a Coast Guard veteran, a machinist.
JONES, COLLIN WILLIE SR., 66, of Richmond, an employee of Philip Morris, husband of Sherlene E. Jones.
KECK, HANNAH MOXLEY, 95, of Providence Forge, an employee of C&P Telephone Co., widow of Andrew G. Keck Jr.
KEETON, SHIRLEY J., 86, of Manakin-Sabot, widow of Harold L. Keeton.
LILLY, WILLIE CARTER, 72, of Powhatan, a worker in sales, husband of Andrea D. Lilly.
MATHEWS, FLORENCE, 88, of Richmond, widow of Calvin Mathews.
MITCHELL, GERALDINE HARRIS, 93, of Richmond, widow of Thomas Franklin Mitchell Sr.
PERRITT, HAL, 71, of North Chesterfield, a steel machinist.
SCHOOLS, PATRICIA WATKINS, 94, of Richmond, widow of William M. Schools.
SLY, GORDON, 87, of Chester, an Army veteran, an engineer.
SOOKINS, JOHN SR., 94, of Richmond, widower of Frances N. Sookins.
SORMBERGER, ELLEN, 92, of Midlothian, a nurse.
VAN NESS, DOUGLAS HART, 63, of Henrico, an owner of a car repair shop, husband of Maureen Van Ness.
WARREN, HAROLD L., 77, of Midlothian, an optician.
WILLIAMS, BETTY L., 83, of Powhatan, a homemaker.
VIRGINIA
BURKEVILLE — ALLEN, JANET RUTH GUNSALLUS, 81, owner of Family Choice restaurant in Crewe, wife of George Allen.
CHASE CITY — BACON, DREWRY THOMAS, 89, a machine operator for Burlington Industries, widower of Anna Lee Bacon.
CLARKSVILLE — DAILEY, BERNICE FANNIE, 91, a homemaker, widow of Homer Dailey Sr.
CREWE — MORRIS, JULIUS CLAY, 90, an Army veteran, owner of Morris Electronics, husband of Mary Lee Morris.
DRAKES BRANCH — MILLER, FRANCES WATSON, 81, a registered nurse, widow of Douglas Chalmers Miller.
FARNHAM — WOOLARD, PEGGY PRUITT, 84, a telephone operator for Tidewater Telephone Co., wife of Darrell Woolard.
FRANKLIN — THOMAS, ROBERT LEWIS, 74, an Air Force veteran, an electrician for Norfolk Naval Shipyard, husband of Linda Kauss Thomas.
KEYSVILLE — BRISTER, CHARLES WILLIAM JR., 93, an Army veteran who served during World War II, a computer technician, widower of Lilly Ann Brister.
KING WILLIAM — NESTER, ROSEMARY, 70.
LANCASTER — TALLEY, WAYNE LEE SR., 66, owner of Wayne Talley Auto Sales and a business partner at The World Famous Bar & Grill in Lively, husband of Roberta Talley.
LOTTSBURG — JORDAN, MARIAN LEWIS, 94, owner/operator of Jordan’s Restaurant, widow of Robert Vernon Jordan.
NEWPORT NEWS — BAGGETT, HENRY LANGLEY, 65, a Navy veteran, an electronic technician for Huntington Ingalls, husband of Pamela Hendricks Baggett.
RUTHER GLEN — CRUM, CHARLES H. JR., 86, an Army veteran, an analyst for the Department of Defense, husband of Faustine Crum.
SOUTH BOSTON — SIMMONS, WESLEY GREY, 80, an investigator with the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office, husband of Faye Hudson Simmons.
SOUTH HILL — BLACK, CAROLYN MOODY, 70, a bus driver for the Mecklenburg school system, widow of Jonathan David Black.
VAUGHAN, CHARLES SR., 79, a sales manager.
STAUNTON — WEASE, ROBERT HOUSTON, 87, an Air Force colonel who served during the Korean War, a teacher, husband of Mary Alice Heavner Wease.
ELSEWHERE
McCARTHY, ELIZABETH SELBY, 53, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Richmond, an author and an English teacher, wife of James Edward McCarthy Jr.
