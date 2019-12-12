METRO
ADAMS, DOLORES B., 76, of Mechanicsville, wife of Edmond S. Adams Jr.
BARDEN, JUNE ELIZABETH, 60, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of Douglas Barden.
BLACKWELL, ROBERT MICHAEL, 69, of Richmond, a Circuit City employee.
CHRISTIAN, BURNEN L., 56, of Richmond, owner of Bizzy Bee.
CRONE, WILLIAM WALLACE, 72, of Glen Allen, a pressman, husband of Kathy Crone.
EVERETT, McCLARY II, of Richmond, a crew supervisor for Road-Tek Traffic Solutions, fiance of Latasha Deleon.
FOSTER, JAMES CLAYTON, 80, of Henrico, husband of Connie B. Foster.
JONES, ELIJAH WILLIAM JR., 76, of Richmond, husband of Shirley Jones.
MASUCK, DOROTHY JOAN, 89, of Richmond, widow of Joseph Masuck.
O’CONNOR, ROBERT FRANCIS, 92, of Richmond, an engineer, husband of Margaret Kiefer O’Connor.
PECK, SANDRA JOHNSON, 79, of Richmond, widow of Francis H. Peck.
SMITH, LEROY, 80, of Richmond, an Army veteran, widower of Ella M. Cutts-Smith.
SYKES, ANTHONY, 60, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, BRENDA FAYE, 63, of Midlothian, a bankruptcy specialist at the Internal Revenue Service.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA COURT HOUSE — KIDD, RUTH ELIZABETH, 100, a seamstress, widow of Robert Kidd.
HALIFAX — SEAMSTER, CYNTHIA GAYLE, 68.
HOPEWELL — STAINBACK, JAMES SHERWOOD, 87, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a chemical operator, husband of Alice W. Stainback and widower of Elsie Ellis Stainback.
KING AND QUEEN — IVIE, VIOLET VALERIA, 95, an owner of a dry cleaning business, widow of Earl Ivie.
REEDVILLE — BRANN, VERNON FORREST, 86, a fish boat pilot with Omega Protein, husband of Elizabeth McNeal Brann.
RESTON — WENTWORTH, PATRICIA BURRUSS, 70, a homemaker, wife of Robert Wentworth.
SOUTH HILL — NASH, GERALDINE N., 87, a banking executive, widow of Evans David Nash Jr.
URBANNA — WARD, FRANCES CARLTON MASON, 86, a homemaker, widow of James H. Ward Sr.
WARSAW — JENKINS, RAMONA ANN SOUTHERS, 70, a manufacturer for Virginia Elastic, widow of Charles Albert Jenkins.
WHITE STONE — FITCHETT, NORMA JEAN DRYDEN, 81, a homemaker, wife of William M. Fitchett Sr.
