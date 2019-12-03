METRO

ATKINS, MARGUERITA B., 88, of Chesterfield, a regional coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Services, widow of Edwin Stewart Atkins.

ATTKISSON, JOAN CURLEY, 86, of Hanover, a homemaker.

BALDWIN, PEGGY ANNE GOODING, 75, of Quinton, a paraoptometric technician, widow of Charles E. Baldwin Jr.

BEALE, SAM TALL III, 81, of Richmond, an Army veteran, an attorney, widower of Beverly Williams Beale.

CHAMBLISS, ROBERT LEE SR., 84, of Richmond, a worker in pharmaceutical sales for Wyeth, widower of Althea T. Chambliss.

COUCH, HOWARD J., 81, of Richmond, a machine operator for Philip Morris USA.

CRAWLEY, GLADYS, 90, of Richmond.

DABNEY, DOUGLAS CALL, 67, of Chesterfield, a manager.

DEVRIES, MARY HILDA, 96, of Richmond, a factory worker.

FEDORIW, VERNA, 87, a homemaker, of Chesterfield.

HAGY, GERALDINE, 77, of Chesterfield, an office manager, wife of Doug Hagy.

HARVEY, RAYMOND L., 87, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a machinist, widower of Marilyn P. Harvey.

JACKSON, HOWARD, 66, of Richmond, a truck driver for Estes.

JEWELL, JOHN E., 71, of Goochland.

LUO, HENRY, 92, of Richmond, a business owner in international trading, widower of Nellie Luo.

MORRIS, WESLEY OLLIN, 95, of Midlothian, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, an ornamental brick and stone mason, widower of Thelma Easter Morris.

PARRISH, ROY I. JR., 76, of Chesterfield, a pipefitter, husband of Carol Parrish.

SAUNDERS, J’MARI ORLANDO, 17, of Richmond, a student.

SHIFFLETT, PEGGY R., 74, of Chesterfield, a homemaker.

SMITH, AMANDA, 74, of Glen Allen, a claim clerk at Anthem.

TUCKER, ANNIE LAURIE, 88, of Chesterfield, a homemaker.

VIRGINIA

BRODNAX — JOHNSON, BEULAH MAE OUTLAND, 76, an employee of Hopewell Sewing Manufacturing, widow of Ernest Johnson Jr.

HALIFAX — FERRELL, RUTH LUCILLE ALLGOOD, 85, widow of Jesse Owen Ferrell.

PETERSBURG — CLAYTOR, ELIZABETH WYATT, 99, a plant assigner.

SALUDA — BREWER, AUSTIN CAMERON, 85, an Army veteran, a sales and delivery worker for Wet Paint Co.

SKIPWITH — GARNER, BERTHA MAE, 70, an employee of Dollar General Warehouse, widow of Marcellous Garner Sr.

WARSAW — CROWELL, JOY EUGENIA WOMAC, 73, an administrator for the Department of Neurosurgery at MCV Hospitals.

ELSEWHERE

MATHERS, ELIZABETH, 105, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., formerly of Isle of Wight, widow of James Alexander Lamond Mathers.

