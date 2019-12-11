METRO
ALLEN, BENJAMIN JR., 71, of Richmond, a military veteran.
BOWERY, EMMA L., 82, of Quinton, a bookkeeper, widow of Charles R. Bowery Sr.
CHAMPION, ERNEST MARIE, 81, of Richmond, widow of Edward E. Brown.
CRAWFORD, EDWARD, 70, of Mechanicsville, husband of Becky Crawford.
CULPEPPER, SALLY BANKS, 70, of Richmond, widow of McKinley Culpepper.
DIAMOND, SANDRA S., 76, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Richard Diamond Sr.
FAIRLEY, CATHERINE LAVERN, 54, of Richmond, a housekeeper for Altria.
GOODE, OLIVIA, of Richmond.
GRUBBS, ROBIN H., 60, of Hanover.
HARRIS, HERBERT L. SR., 77, of Charles City, a landscaper, husband of Nancy Harris.
JOHNSON, GRACIE NANCE, 72, of Richmond, wife of Edward L. Johnson.
JONES, BOB BRITTON, 86, of Richmond, widower of Mary Elizabeth Wesson Jones.
JONES, DAVID CROMWELL JR., 69, of Richmond.
KASSON, DORIS, 94, of Richmond, a worker for the government of Guam, widow of William J. Kasson Sr.
POINDEXTER, WILLIE MAE BROWN, 84, of Richmond.
RINGROSE, WENDY RENEE BENNETT, 48, of Henrico, a YMCA health instructor.
SHELTON, EMMA, 84, of Richmond.
STEVENS, RAY DEVERN, 69, of South Chesterfield, a painter and construction worker.
STUTTS, ALICE REBECCA SMITH WRIGHT, 92, of New Kent, widow of Lindon C. Wright Jr. and Odell Stutts.
VADEN, STEPHEN B., 66, of North Chesterfield.
VEST, LOUISE ALVIS, 94, of Richmond, an accountant, widow of J. Monroe Vest.
WOOD, MARGARET MARIE, 78, of Richmond, a physical therapy aide.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — FRENCH, DEBORAH LORRAINE, 48, an employee of Annin & Co.
BRACEY — PHILLIPS, JAMES KENNETH, 83, an Army veteran, a carpenter and painter, widower of Nancy Phillips.
SALUDA — HART, JOHN GANNAWAY JR., 38, a AAA welder and certified welding inspector, husband of Jennifer Lumpkin Hart.
ELSEWHERE
TEAL, BRUCE EDWARD III, 51, of the District of Columbia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.