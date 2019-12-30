METRO
ADKINS, JULIA BANKS, 81, of Charles City, a factory worker.
ASHMAN, SAMUEL ROBERTS JR., 77, of North Chesterfield, an electrician.
BARNES, NORMA LEE, 86, of Henrico, a secretary, widow of Otis Lee Barnes Jr.
CANNON, MARY ALVIS, 81, of Richmond, widow of Robert W. Cannon.
CHAPLIN, JUDITH PREDDY, 72, of Richmond, a registered nurse, widow of Robert R. Chaplin Jr.
ELLIOTT, JAMES CHESTER, 66, of Hanover, a salesperson, husband of Mary Ashley Elliot.
GOAD, ROBERT JOE, 65, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, an HVAC mechanic, husband of Nancy Goad.
HADDON, JOSEPH MARVIN SR., 82, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a commercial sales manager at Richmond Ford Lincoln, husband of Ann Haddon.
HENRY, FANNIE E., 89, of North Chesterfield.
HOUCHENS, JUDITH HOLLAND, 87, of Chesterfield, a church secretary, widow of Edwin L. Houchens.
HOUSTON, CONRAD, 92, of Richmond, an Army Air Forces veteran who served during World War II, a meter technician for Virginia Power, widower of Daphne Duff Houston.
KNAPP, JOSEPH, 93, of Richmond, an engineer, husband of Norma Eileen.
McINTEER, PAMELA PASSER, 64, of Chesterfield, an insurance auditor.
PARSONS, LIRLENE DAVIS, 95, of Bon Air, an employee of the Fairfax County school system, wife of Clifford Frank Parsons.
PYLES, JIMMY ANDREW SR., 73, of Henrico, husband of Linda Pyles.
REARDON, MICHAEL, 79, of North Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, a trucker, husband of Victoria Reardon.
SCHIMMINGER, WANDA SUE, 55, of Chester, a kitchen manager at Sibley’s BBQ.
SMITH, KATHERINE MARKS, 102, of Richmond, a librarian for the Library of Virginia, widow of James Clifford Smith.
SWIFT, CLAUDE G., 53, of Goochland.
WASHINGTON, JOSEPH ALFRED, 84, of Richmond, an Air Force brigadier general, a pilot with Ethyl Corp., husband of Martha Grace Hardy Washington.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSBURG — WILLIAMS, DELILAH GASKINS, 93, a homemaker, widow of Hatcher Watson Williams.
DILLWYN — MEEK, JOHN ROBERT JR., 87, a production controller with the Naval Aviation Depot, husband of Beulah Forbes Meek.
JARRATT — OZMAR, JAMES L., 51, an employee of Georgia-Pacific Corp., husband of Doris Simmons Ozmar.
SOUTH BOSTON — GLASS, BERCIE THROCKMORTON, 91, widow of Jesse Alfred Glass Sr.
SUFFOLK — DRAKE, THEODORE ROOSEVELT JR., 83, an Army veteran, a life insurance agent for Metropolitan Life, widower of Iva Holland Drake.
WHITE STONE — FAULKNER, NORMAN LEROY, 91, a CEO of NWP of Kilmarnock, husband of Lois N. Faulkner.
