METRO
ALLEN, IRENE, 79, of Richmond, a school bus driver.
BRAKE, CASSANDRA J., 48, of Richmond, wife of Chester Brake.
BUERLEIN, SHIRLEY ANN MASTEN THORNTON, 95, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Argyle Leigh Thornton Sr. and Homer Kayton Buerlein.
CHAPMAN, BARBARA B., 82, of Richmond, a secretary.
CRITZ, ELIZABETH L., 95, of Richmond, widow of Otto Critz.
DUGGAN, KAREN, 61, of Highland Springs, a homemaker, wife of Patrick Duggan.
DURHAM, JAMES RUSSELL, 85, of Charles City, an Air Force veteran, an air traffic controller, husband of Annie L. Durham.
ETTER, BEVERLEY, 72, of Chesterfield, a co-owner of Bellwood Auto Parts, wife of James Etter.
FREEMAN, WILLIE MAE, 97, of Richmond, widow of Lewis J. Freeman.
FROOM, CHERYL WELCH, 68, of Henrico, fiancee of John Berlinghoff.
JAMES, MELISSA LEE, 82, of Henrico, an office manager and sales representative, widow of Prior Wilson James.
JAMES, UZELLE E., 80, of Richmond, a day care teacher, widow of James A. James.
JONES, J. IRENE, 95, of Charles City, an entrepreneur.
LAUTERBACH, LOUISE WILSON, 94, of Hanover, a clerk of the Hanover School Board, widow of Warren Thomas DeWitt Lauterbach.
LOVELACE, DONALD KELLY SR., 83, of Hanover, husband of Rosalind P. Lovelace.
McNENY, SAMUEL THOMAS, 92, of Midlothian, a Dominion Power employee, husband of Doris Blanks McNeny.
PRICE, GERALDINE B., 88, of Richmond, a check printer, widow of Winfield O. Price Sr.
QUARLES, BOBBY, 63, of Henrico, a musician.
TATE, BARBARA B., 82, of Hanover, a housewife, widow of Shirley L. Tate.
WILLIAMS, HORACE L., 71, of Henrico, a maintenance worker.
WILLIAMS, LINDA DIANE, 60, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — PAULETTE, JAMES, 74.
AYLETT — JONES, CHARLES B., 87, a lithographer, an Air Force veteran, husband of Kathleen Lea Jones.
BASKERVILLE — HARRIS, ANN LOUISE ALLGOOD, 79, a seamstress at Lake Sleepwear.
BRACEY — HIGGINS, ELBERT ROGER, 73, a medical technologist at Hopewell Medical Center, husband of Cynthia Harris Higgins.
CLARKSVILLE — WATKINS, EUGENE SIZEMORE, 97, an employee of the Mecklenburg school system, widow of Ervin Linwood Watkins.
DINWIDDIE — CHAMBERS, SYLVIA COGVILLE COGHILL, 80, a business teacher, wife of Charles Newman Chambers Sr.
HOPEWELL — LOWRY, NORMAN PAGE, 95, an insurance agent, widower of Gladys Lowry.
IVOR — BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN SR., 75, a subcontractor, husband of Joan Olah Bailey.
KILMARNOCK — WILLIAMS, YVONNE KAY HYNES, 83, widow of Richard Kennon Williams.
RED OAK — ELAM, HENRY DANIEL 72, an employee of Morgan Lumber Co., widower of Sarah Louise Rawlings Elam.
WARSAW — GORDON, JERRY DEAN, 65, a construction worker for R.R. Beasley Concrete, husband of Shirley Coates Gordon.
WILLIAMSBURG — GEORGE, HENRY HARMAN, 76, an Army veteran, an employee of Investment Management of Virginia, husband of Nancy Sadler George.
WINDSOR — EARLY, JAMES WALKER SR., 82, an Army veteran, an oil truck driver for Southern States, husband of Lucille Mildred Early.
ELSEWHERE
FERGUSON, JAMES C., 84, of Overland Park, Kan.
