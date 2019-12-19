METRO
BODRICK, GRACIE MAE, 81, of Richmond.
BOSCHEN, LEE ROY JR., 80, of Hanover, owner of Boschen Masonry, husband of Glenda Burnett Boschen.
COLLINS, VALERIE ANN, 59, of Richmond, an employee of the Division of Child Support Enforcement in the Virginia Department of Social Services.
CROXTON, WILLIAM E., 91, of Chester, a builder, widower of Edith Mildred Croxton.
DAVIS, BONNIE KATHERINE, 81, of Midlothian, an interior designer, widow of Gene F. Davis.
DAVIS, DOROTHY STOKES, 92, of Richmond.
HAIRFIELD, ARLENE CRAFT, 70, of Chester, a hairdresser, wife of Steven Hairfield.
LIGHT, CATHERINE, 46, of Henrico, wife of David Light.
LYONS, ROOSEVELT N., 74, of Richmond.
MILLER, CHARLES LANCE, 69, of Rockville, a collector for Caldwell & Gregory, husband of Debra N. Miller.
OSBORNE, EARL RALPH, 93, of Chesterfield, a baker, widower of Juanita Aery Osborne.
PEARSON, WILLIAM III, 62, of North Chesterfield, a salesman.
PITCHFORD, KATIE, 92, of Richmond, widow of Joseph Samuel Pitchford Jr.
PRICE, MILES C., 66, of Powhatan, a Coast Guard veteran, a nursing employee at the Deep Meadow Correctional Center, husband of Victoria L. Price.
WARE, PHILLIP ANDREW I, 42, of Montpelier, a truck driver, husband of Patricia Shelton Ware.
WHITAKER, HENRY JR., 92, of Henrico, an auto detailer.
WILLIAMS, JAMAAL, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, MELVIN D., 80, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a machine operator.
VIRGINIA
CHESAPEAKE — TYE, ROBERT EARL, 88, an Army veteran, a comptroller at Kline Chevrolet, husband of Barbara Smith Tye.
FARMVILLE — REAMES, MARILYN HARPER, 89, a campground owner, widow of Joel Reames.
SKIPWITH — REESE, MARJORIE DRIGGS, 99, a homemaker, widow of Robert Lee Reese.
SOUTH BOSTON — SMITH, RAY ALEXANDER, 77, an Army veteran, a Virginia State Police trooper, widower of Adeline Powell Smith.
STONY CREEK — JARRATT, EDWARD C., 86, a Forester & Farmer employee, husband of Peggy Jones Ellis Jarratt.
WARSAW — BOWEN, BARBARA HEADLEY, 86, a security guard for Pemberton Security, widow of Lemuel Bowen.
WEST POINT — CARLTON, KERRY McDOWELL, 46, wife of David Carlton.
WHITE STONE — ABBOTT, PHILLIP FRANKLIN, a truck driver for DuPont, husband of Mary Lee Kellum-Abbott.
ELSEWHERE
REESE, ANNIE ROBINA ROBERTSON, 94, of Supply, N.C., widow of Lowell Dawson Reese Sr.
