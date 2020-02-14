METRO

BRANCH, FREDD D., 80, of Richmond, a driver for Pleasants Hardware.

GRIZZARD, GEORGE MASON, 64, of Hanover, a computer systems engineer, husband of Becky Grizzard.

MABRY, PARTHENIA HARRELL, 69, of Richmond.

MIDDLETON, JOHN H. III, 81, of Midlothian, husband of Ann E. Middleton.

RICHESON, RAYMOND McGREADY, 94, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a worker in marketing and economic development, husband of Marion Cuyler Chalmers Richeson.

ROBINSON, THELMA MEALY, 99, of Richmond, widow of Milton Robinson Sr.

THOMPSON, JOHN H., 88, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a machine operator, husband of Vivian Thompson.

THURSTON, FOREST E., 75, of Goochland, owner of Marsh Oil Co., husband of Shelby Salyer Thurston.

VIRGINIA

CREWE — WILKERSON, OLA B., 88, an employee of Crittenden’s Drug, wife of Roy Wilkerson.

FRANKLIN — CLINGENPEEL, J. FLOYD, 78, a physician, an Army veteran, husband of Mary Kanipe Clingenpeel.

NEWSOMS — WORRELL, RICHARD HENRY III, 59, a warehouse worker, husband of Glenda Griffin Worrell.

NEWTOWN — ADAMS, WILLIAM RAY, 69, an employee of Hartman Brothers Tile & Marble.

REEDVILLE — DEIHL, WILLIAM ANDREW SR., 88, a postmaster for Reedville, husband of Pauline Terry Deihl.

TAPPAHANNOCK — MINOR, MILDRED F., 90.

VALENTINES — WILKERSON, FRANCES LAWRENCE, 93, widow of Rial Edward Wilkerson.

ELSEWHERE

CULBRETH, NANNIE LEE, 73, of Bullock, N.C., a shipping and receiving clerk at JFD.

