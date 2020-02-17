METRO
BLACKARD, ELMER ALLEN, 85, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a mechanic, husband of Joyce A. Blackard.
BROWN, MABLE T., of Henrico.
CLANTON, WILLARD OGBURN JR., 80, of Chester, a Coast Guard veteran, a DuPont employee, widower of Shirley Clanton.
GERHEART, MARY OLGERS, 89, of Highland Springs, a seamstress, widow of Edgar Earl Gerheart.
HENLEY, MATTIE TURNER, 99, of Richmond, a dental assistant at MCV.
JENKINS, SUSAN CICCARELLI, 62, of Powhatan, a medical billing clerk, wife of Gary M. Jenkins Sr.
MILLER, ISLENE, of Richmond.
REINBOLD, GLENN DAVID, 80, of Midlothian, an oral surgeon, husband of Carolyn Reinbold.
SPENCER, ROBERT M., 69, of Henrico.
TEMPLE, JEAN C., 78, of Hanover, a homemaker, wife of James Edward Temple.
TOLER, REBECCA, 89, of Henrico.
WALLER, KENNEDY S., of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
EMPORIA — WRENN, CHARLES EUGENE JR., 56, a logging equipment operator.
GLOUCESTER — MOORE, SANDRA JEAN CRAWFORD, 54, a nurse, wife of Jeffrey Moore Sr.
HOPEWELL — FLOYD, IRENE LESLIE, 89, a food service worker in Chesterfield, widow of Louis Raymond Floyd.
MIDDLESEX — FULLER, KENNETH NEIL, 70, husband of Sherry Martin Fuller.
SOUTH BOSTON — MARTIN, JEAN CAROL YANCEY, 81, widow of Ronnie Lew Martin.
ST. STEPHENS CHURCH — WASHINGTON, MORRIS L., 76, a farmer.
YALE — WOLOSUK, ALEX, 96, a carpenter, husband of Erna Wolosuk.
ELSEWHERE
LIBIS, ELLEN PAGE, 94, of Baltimore, formerly of Richmond, an employee of the Baptist Foreign Mission Board, now the International Mission Board.
