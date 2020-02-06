METRO
ATKINS, CHARLES RICHARD, 88, of Richmond, a delivery person, husband of Jane Amelia Atkins.
BESECKER, MATTHEW CLAY, 43, of Henrico, a senior financial adviser.
BROWN, CORDELLE B., 77, of Richmond, a certified nursing assistant.
CYPRESS, STEPHEN RICHARD JR., 56, of Goochland.
ELLIOTT, THOMAS A., of Richmond.
HARRIS, DARE MARIE UNDERWOOD, 65, of Richmond.
HARRIS, JAMES JR., 75, of Richmond.
HAYES, MARION A., 90, of Henrico.
HUNT, LARRY, 76, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, husband of Lois Hunt.
JETER, MATTHEW J., 40, of Richmond, husband of Sakeenah Jeter.
MOSES, JOHN HERRICK JR., 80, of Richmond, an educator.
OAKLEY, JOHN THOMAS JR., 72, of Hanover, a truck driver, husband of Diana Oakley.
PATRON, WILLIAM EDWARD SR., 97, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a foreman, widower of Mary D. Patron.
ROBINSON, GERALD, 81, of Goochland, husband of Frances Robinson.
ROWE, LEONA W., of Richmond.
TUCK, MARY ELIZABETH, 91, of Henrico, a homemaker.
WEINER-ADAMS, GLORIA CANSINO, 89, of Richmond, a co-founder of Saxon Shoes, widow of Jack L. Weiner and Arthur V. Adams.
WHITEHEAD, BETTIE LYNCH, 81, of Henrico, a homemaker, wife of Russell Clinton Whitehead Jr.
WILKERSON, LEWIS JR., 70, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — JAMES, EVELYNE, 79.
LOTTSBURG — SELF, JO ANN, 67, a manager for Dollar General Corp., wife of Harry Lee Self.
McKENNEY — LEWIS, MARY WELLS, 95, an office manager and bookkeeper for Lewis Brothers Logging, widow of Charles Stuart Lewis Jr.
MONTROSS — FOLEY, LLOYD SAMUEL, 82, an Army veteran, an ordnance gun test mechanic for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, husband of Harriet Ann Pierce Foley.
NATHALIE — BRIZENDINE, RICHARD VERNON SR., 84, an equipment operator with the Virginia Department of Transportation, widower of Lynda Crews Brizendine.
SOUTH BOSTON — TUCK, WILBUR MURRY, 64, a factory worker.
WARSAW — DUNAWAY, JAMES HOWARD, 76, a lead rigger for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, husband of Sandra Lee Gallagher Dunaway.
WINDSOR — WEEKS, MARY GERTRUDE, 84, a homemaker, widow of Mac E. Weeks.
ELSEWHERE
DELL, GRACE ROWLETT, 88, of Seaside, Calif., formerly of Chesterfield.
