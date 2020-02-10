METRO
APPELROUTH, IVAN LAWRENCE, 58, of Henrico, an artist, musician and teacher.
BIGGER, YVONNE KERK, 76, of Henrico, a real estate property manager.
BLAND, JUNE JEFFERSON, 89, of Henrico, a secretary, widow of James Vernard Bland Jr.
BREDEMEIER, DOUGLAS C. SR., 70, of Powhatan, a minister, husband of Delores Gail Bredemeier.
CARNEAL, LIZZY, 93, of Chester, a cafeteria worker, widow of Herell Wood Carneal Sr.
COOK, RONALD, 73, of Richmond, a minister, husband of Olivia Cook.
DABNEY, JAMES EDWARD SR., 85, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a maintenance worker, husband of Helen L. Dabney.
DOLE, RHONDA E., 60, of Mechanicsville, wife of Alan Dole.
HARPER, LUCIOUS M., 96, of Mechanicsville, widower of Annie Harper.
HAWKINS, JOSEPHINE GILES, 75, of Richmond, a supervisor for Defense Supply Center Richmond, wife of James E. Hawkins.
HOPPER, CORDELL, 85, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a chief visual information specialist, widower of Geraldine Hopper.
KANITKAR, KALA P., of Richmond, a teacher, widow of Prabhakar Vasudev Kanitkar.
MATHEWS, MARY MARGARET McLAUGHLIN, 85, of Chesterfield, a secretary.
McFARLANE, JUDITH COPENHAVER, 79, of Chesterfield, a schoolteacher and “Battle of the Brains” judge, wife of Walter A. McFarlane.
MIDDLETON, JOHN H. III, of Richmond, husband of Ann Middleton.
MOYER, FREDERICK M., 87, of Bon Air, an Army National Guard veteran, a purchasing agent for Virginia Sprinkler Co., husband of Judith R. Moyer.
NYANNOR, BENJAMIN AFFUL, 65, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, widower of Regina Afful Nyannor.
REDFORD, OTIS C., 88, of Richmond, a Navy veteran, an electrician, widower of Agnes Z. Redford.
SASSER, ERNESTINE ALLPORT, 89, of Hanover, a secretary for First Baptist Church of Ashland.
THOMPSON, JOHN H., 88, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a machine operator.
WOOD, ROBERT MASSIE, 89, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BUCKINGHAM — GAGE, ANNETTE PEARL, 14, a student.
HARVEY, CHARLES WILLIAM, 73, a maintenance worker, husband of Patricia Word Harvey.
CAROLINE — McDONALD, BLANCHE T., 91, an A&P grocery store cashier.
REAMES, DAVID H. III, 69, a respiratory therapist, husband of Janet Reames.
CARSON — HAWKINS, DAVID EARL, 66, a supervisor for Dominion Energy.
CHARLES CITY — WILLIAMS, EMILY, 81, a cook for Old Chickahominy House, widow of Everett Williams.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — NEALY, JESSIE INEZ CRICKMORE, 82, a homemaker.
DUNDAS — SILVERMAN, GENEVIA ROOP, 83, an assistant inspector general for the Virginia Army National Guard, wife of Sidney Ronald Silverman Sr.
ELBERON — BERRYMAN, JOAN GOODRICH, 72, wife of E. McDonald Berryman.
FOXWELLS — GEORGE, CALVIN DALE, 72, a waterman, husband of Lillian S. George.
HALIFAX — BOOKER, KATHERINE HORSLEY, 75, an executive secretary at Philip Morris International.
EDMUNDS, EMMA CARRINGTON, 74, a journalist with the Atlanta Constitution and Atlanta Magazine and a director of editorial and design at the University of Virginia.
ZUNI — FOWLER, CLAUDE EDWARD JR., 58, a mechanic.
ELSEWHERE
PARTIN, ARLINE R., 92, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Hopewell, a clerk, widow of Beverly L. Partin.
