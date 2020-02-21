METRO
CRAFT, VELMA, 77, of Charles City, a restaurant owner, widow of Benjamin Craft Sr.
DILLON, GERALD DENVER, 81, of Hanover, an entrepreneur, husband of Bonnie Jo Dillon.
HENDERSON, ROBERT E., 68, of Mechanicsville, husband of Barbara Henderson.
KRAMER, CHARLES JOHN, 80, of Chesterfield, an Army colonel, husband of LaRae Page Kramer.
ROYSTER, ZORA MOZELLE WHITE, 86, of Richmond, an accounting secretary, widow of John Henry Royster.
SWENCK, INA P., 93, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of George Swenck.
SWINSON, CARL SR., 89, of Richmond, a bricklayer, husband of Addie M. Swinson.
VIRGINIA
BOYDTON — CRUTCHFIELD, THOMAS EDWARD SR., 83, a truck driver for A.E. Morris Trucking, husband of Bettye Jean Sands Crutchfield.
NEW CANTON — McGHEE, ARTHUR HOLMES, 83, an Air Force veteran, a Chrysler Corp. employee, husband of Wanda L. McGhee.
WARSAW — MOZINGO, VIOLET ESTELLE COATES, 97, a seamstress for Levi Strauss, widow of Milton Delano Mozingo.
WEST POINT — OLSSON, ANNE SHIRLEY CARTER, 92, a medical doctor, widow of Sture G. Olsson.
ELSEWHERE
COX-SCHROEDER, SHIRLEY R., 66, of Ellsworth, Kan., formerly of Richmond, wife of Bob Schroeder.
HARPER, JUDY, 72, of Boulder, Colo., formerly of Richmond, a cytologist at Chippenham Hospital and Roche Biomedical Labs.
INMAN, DENISE B., 65, of Henrico, N.C., formerly of Chesterfield, a sales clerk, companion of Jeff Martin.
