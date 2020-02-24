METRO
ATKINSON, MARY LOU, 86, of Henrico, an administrative worker, widow of Percy Atkinson.
BABER, ADA CHILDRESS, 93, of Powhatan, a machine operator for Leggett & Myers Tobacco Co., widow of Paul C. Baber.
BARRETT, GLADYS ODELL, 83, of Richmond, an inventory specialist.
BARTON, BEVERLEY ANN, 71, of New Kent, a Philip Morris employee, widow of Bruce Edward Barton.
BRANNOCK, DORSEY THOMAS SR., 89, of Chesterfield, a mechanic, widower of Mary Brannock.
BREVARD, DELORES, of Richmond.
BROWN, CAROLYN WASHINGTON, 88, of Richmond.
CARPENTER, MARY EUGENIA HARDY, 95, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Simon Lawrence Carpenter.
CONNER, JOHNNY LEE JR., 79, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a worker in sales.
DRIVER, MABEL OWENS BROWN, 78, of Quinton, a procurement specialist for the Air National Guard, wife of David H. Driver.
LEIGH, CLARENCE OSCAR, 91, of Henrico, a state maintenance engineer, husband of Mary Riley Leigh.
LEWIS, LUCY DENNY, 89, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of Harry R. Lewis.
LUMPKIN, JAMES G., 81, of Richmond, a National Guard veteran, husband of Harriet Lumpkin.
MASLIN, ROBERT, 87, of Richmond, a mechanic, widower of Sara Elizabeth Maslin.
MATHEWS, BERNARD ALTON, 93, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, owner of Mathews Autocool Inc., husband of Margaret Isbell Mathews.
MAYO, ANNIE M., of Richmond.
MONDREY, HAROLD AUGUSTA SR., 87, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a warehouseman, husband of Carolyn A. White-Mondrey.
MUSGRAVE, KATHERINE, 70, of Henrico, widow of Richard Musgrave.
PEYTON, RANDOLPH CLARENCE, 76, of Richmond, an Army veteran, an accountant.
PRICE, ELIZABETH ANN, 92, of Henrico, a PBX operator, widow of Bill Price.
ROBESON, JAMES III, 81, of Midlothian, a mechanical engineer, widower of Frances Robeson.
SILVER, NATHALIE, 90, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Isaac Silver.
STARLING, DONNA LEE, 46, of Richmond, a restaurant server.
WALLS, ANN FRANCES RICE, 96, of Richmond, widow of George Lambeth Walls Jr.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — MILLS, ALEASE G., 92, an employee of A.H. Robins Co., widow of Temple C. Mills.
BLACKSTONE — BARFELL, JAMES L., 84, a Navy chief petty officer and electrician, husband of Connie G. Barfell.
MANUEL, LORRAINE M., 83, a clerk/typist for Leviton Manufacturing Co., wife of Raymond Manuel.
BRACEY — PRESTON, JACQUELYN HEATH, 98, an Institute of Pathology registrar, widow of Robert John Preston.
BURKEVILLE — SPENCER, CHARLES H. JR., 83, a brakeman for Norfolk and Western Railway.
COURTLAND — CARTHEN, KELLY RAE JONES, 42, a homemaker.
FRANKLIN — COGSDALE, NANCY BAILEY, 75, a Navy veteran, an office manager for S.W. Rawls Inc., widow of Thomas Nathanial Cogsdale.
HALIFAX — JENNINGS, JAMES FRANKLIN SR., 79, a contractor.
KINSALE — PROM, RICHARD LEONARD, 93, a Navy veteran, an electronic technician at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, widower of Elizabeth Gillions Prom.
SUFFOLK — MEADOWS, EARL EUGENE, 72, a construction project manager, widower of Judy Gale Childress Meadows.
VIRGILINA — MOTLEY, NELSON FERGUSON SR., 93, a data processing employee for Westinghouse Power, husband of Elaine Hupp Motley.
ELSEWHERE
SIMS, ALICE WALKER, 100, of Dover, Del.
