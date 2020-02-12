METRO

ABRAMS, LOUIS EDWARD SR., 83, of New Kent, widower of Lillian Abrams.

ACORS, STUART, 40, of Ashland, a porter.

ALLANSON, KENNETH WARREN, 81, of Chesterfield, a mechanic, husband of Elaine Allanson.

BIBLE, EILEEN MARIE INCONSTANTI, 60, of Richmond, an entrepreneur, wife of David Bible.

BROWN, MARY HEWLETTE, 98, of Richmond, a homemaker, widower of Milton K. Brown Sr.

DABNEY, JAMES EDWARD SR., 85, of Glen Allen, an Army veteran, a maintenance worker at Belmont Country Club, husband of Helen L. Dabney.

DAVIS, GORDON BELL, 94, of Richmond, an Episcopal priest, husband of Virginia Davis.

EAKIN, FRANK E. JR., 83, of Glen Allen, a professor, husband of Frances Eakin.

HAGEMANN, WAYNE K., 80, of Sandston, a foreman for Baker Equipment, husband of Abrunda H. Hagemann.

HAMMACK, ELEANOR C., 86, of Hanover.

MANN, GRACIE, 87, of Richmond, a food service worker, wife of Bruce Mann.

MARTIN, HOWARD, 67, of Beaverdam, a pressman for Cenveo Publishing Services, husband of Wanda Sharon Joynes Martin.

MOORE, ZIMBERLIST G., 57, of Richmond, an Army veteran.

MORAN, WILLIAM J., 74, of Powhatan, a central office technician for Verizon, husband of Debbie Moran.

OGBURN, BERNARD, 52, of Henrico.

POWELL, VIVIAN LUCILLE, 77, of Richmond.

ROGERS, JOAN R., of Richmond.

ROWE, STEVEN, 66, of Henrico, a manager, husband of Martine Rowe.

TADLOCK, PAMELA STONE, 73, of Midlothian.

THOMAS, MARY TALLEY, 87, of North Chesterfield, a teacher.

WHITE, DOROTHY CORBIN, 93, of Richmond, a factory worker, widow of Edwin C. White.

VIRGINIA

AYLETT — CLARKE, CHARLES LEWIS, 74, a truck driver.

CHASE CITY — SMITH, DOROTHY S., 96, widow of John Smith.

COLUMBIA — WADE, BENNIE ROOSEVELT, 69, husband of Naomi Wade.

ROANOKE — TIERNEY, DANA, 58, wife of John Tierney.

SCOTTSBURG — REESE, JULIUS HUDSON JR., 56, husband of Rosemary Eudy Reese.

SOUTH HILL — COPLEY, DAPHNE WILKERSON, 100, a teacher for the Mecklenburg school system, widow of Lewis Ryland Copley.

ELSEWHERE

BENNETT, MICHAEL BARTLETT SR., 78, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Richmond, a mechanical engineer for DuPont, husband of Patricia Tremayne and widower of Judith Ann Napotnik Bennett.

GIBBS, JOHN WILLARD III, 51, of Greenville, N.C., formerly of Richmond, a doctor in neurology.

KAPLAN, IRWIN DAVID, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly of Richmond, husband of Patricia Kaplan.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started