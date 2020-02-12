METRO
ABRAMS, LOUIS EDWARD SR., 83, of New Kent, widower of Lillian Abrams.
ACORS, STUART, 40, of Ashland, a porter.
ALLANSON, KENNETH WARREN, 81, of Chesterfield, a mechanic, husband of Elaine Allanson.
BIBLE, EILEEN MARIE INCONSTANTI, 60, of Richmond, an entrepreneur, wife of David Bible.
BROWN, MARY HEWLETTE, 98, of Richmond, a homemaker, widower of Milton K. Brown Sr.
DABNEY, JAMES EDWARD SR., 85, of Glen Allen, an Army veteran, a maintenance worker at Belmont Country Club, husband of Helen L. Dabney.
DAVIS, GORDON BELL, 94, of Richmond, an Episcopal priest, husband of Virginia Davis.
EAKIN, FRANK E. JR., 83, of Glen Allen, a professor, husband of Frances Eakin.
HAGEMANN, WAYNE K., 80, of Sandston, a foreman for Baker Equipment, husband of Abrunda H. Hagemann.
HAMMACK, ELEANOR C., 86, of Hanover.
MANN, GRACIE, 87, of Richmond, a food service worker, wife of Bruce Mann.
MARTIN, HOWARD, 67, of Beaverdam, a pressman for Cenveo Publishing Services, husband of Wanda Sharon Joynes Martin.
MOORE, ZIMBERLIST G., 57, of Richmond, an Army veteran.
MORAN, WILLIAM J., 74, of Powhatan, a central office technician for Verizon, husband of Debbie Moran.
OGBURN, BERNARD, 52, of Henrico.
POWELL, VIVIAN LUCILLE, 77, of Richmond.
ROGERS, JOAN R., of Richmond.
ROWE, STEVEN, 66, of Henrico, a manager, husband of Martine Rowe.
TADLOCK, PAMELA STONE, 73, of Midlothian.
THOMAS, MARY TALLEY, 87, of North Chesterfield, a teacher.
WHITE, DOROTHY CORBIN, 93, of Richmond, a factory worker, widow of Edwin C. White.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — CLARKE, CHARLES LEWIS, 74, a truck driver.
CHASE CITY — SMITH, DOROTHY S., 96, widow of John Smith.
COLUMBIA — WADE, BENNIE ROOSEVELT, 69, husband of Naomi Wade.
ROANOKE — TIERNEY, DANA, 58, wife of John Tierney.
SCOTTSBURG — REESE, JULIUS HUDSON JR., 56, husband of Rosemary Eudy Reese.
SOUTH HILL — COPLEY, DAPHNE WILKERSON, 100, a teacher for the Mecklenburg school system, widow of Lewis Ryland Copley.
ELSEWHERE
BENNETT, MICHAEL BARTLETT SR., 78, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Richmond, a mechanical engineer for DuPont, husband of Patricia Tremayne and widower of Judith Ann Napotnik Bennett.
GIBBS, JOHN WILLARD III, 51, of Greenville, N.C., formerly of Richmond, a doctor in neurology.
KAPLAN, IRWIN DAVID, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly of Richmond, husband of Patricia Kaplan.
