METRO

BASS, STEPHEN BOYD, of Richmond, an Army veteran, husband of Carrie Bass.

COLE, ETHEL V. JOHNSON, 92, of Beaverdam, a domestic engineer, wife of Frank Henry Cole.

COMER, FRANCES LEE, 76, of Richmond.

CONQUEST, H. FAIRFAX, 91, of Richmond, husband of Carroll Conquest.

DARDEN, EDITH WYATT, of Richmond, widow of Randolph Digges Darden.

ENGLEHART, MERNA REZENDE, 90, of Sandston, widow of Jack W. Englehart.

GILLIAM, WILLIE HERBERT, 62, of North Chesterfield.

HARTMAN, TARLTON W., 72, of Richmond, an Army veteran, partner of Jane A. Paige.

MANSFIELD, RICHARD LEE, 73, of Chesterfield, an electrician.

MATTHEWS, LARRY, 62, of Richmond.

McLANE, JOSEPH BRENTLY, 34, of Richmond, a tattoo artist, partner of Lauren Miller.

PARRISH, ELIZABETH RIGSBY, 99, of Goochland, widow of Willie Parrish.

RIVERS, JOANNE MINTER, 81, of Chester, an office manager.

SKIPPER, RAYMOND N. SR., 96, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a fixer for Philip Morris USA and a minister, widower of Margaret Smith Skipper.

TURNER, SAMUEL, 78, of Richmond, a contractor, husband of Joyce Turner.

WALKER, CALVIN ELWOOD SR., 79, of Richmond, a fixer for Philip Morris USA.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA — HOWELL, VICTOR SR., 65, husband of Tonette Delores Anderson Howell.

AYLETT — MILLS, ALEASE G., 92, an A.H. Robins employee, widow of Temple C. Mills.

BLACKSTONE — BAUGHAN, DORIS LEWIS, 82, a bank teller for Citizens Bank & Trust, wife of James A. Baughan.

BRACEY — NICHOLS, PEGGY WRIGHT, 78, a manager for Cato department store, widow of Ernest Lee Clary and Thomas Andrew Nichols.

WESTBROOK, DELORIA ANN BAKER, 77, an auditor for the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Taxation, wife of James W. Westbrook.

CALLAO — RICKS, GEORGIA CATHY, 70, a homemaker, wife of William E. Ricks.

CARET — HAYES, EARL A., 81, a sawmill worker.

CLOVER — SNEAD, JOHN LEWIS, 92, a tobacco farmer, husband of Nellie Lennie Hazelwood Snead.

KENBRIDGE — HUDSON, CHARLES EDWARD, 83, a farmer and a school bus driver for the Lunenburg school system, husband of Mary Skelton Hudson.

LA CROSSE — MOSELEY, CONNIE HOGGARD, 76, an assistant manager of the South Hill Elementary School cafeteria, widow of Albert Lee Moseley.

SOUTH BOSTON — MARKHAM, COBY LANE, 25.

FRASCA, EVA VANCE, 99, widow of Edward Fierst Sr. and James Frasca.

WHITE STONE — THOMPSON, DEBORAH BOBBITT, 63, wife of H. Freeman Thompson III.

ELSEWHERE

HARDING, MARY ALICE MONCURE, 95, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Charles Tayloe Harding Sr.

MEYER, FLORENCE N., 88, of Clearwater, Fla., a financial manager, widow of George Harry Meyer.

SIMS, ALICE WALKER, 100, of Camden, Del.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started