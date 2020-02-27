METRO
BASS, STEPHEN BOYD, of Richmond, an Army veteran, husband of Carrie Bass.
COLE, ETHEL V. JOHNSON, 92, of Beaverdam, a domestic engineer, wife of Frank Henry Cole.
COMER, FRANCES LEE, 76, of Richmond.
CONQUEST, H. FAIRFAX, 91, of Richmond, husband of Carroll Conquest.
DARDEN, EDITH WYATT, of Richmond, widow of Randolph Digges Darden.
ENGLEHART, MERNA REZENDE, 90, of Sandston, widow of Jack W. Englehart.
GILLIAM, WILLIE HERBERT, 62, of North Chesterfield.
HARTMAN, TARLTON W., 72, of Richmond, an Army veteran, partner of Jane A. Paige.
MANSFIELD, RICHARD LEE, 73, of Chesterfield, an electrician.
MATTHEWS, LARRY, 62, of Richmond.
McLANE, JOSEPH BRENTLY, 34, of Richmond, a tattoo artist, partner of Lauren Miller.
PARRISH, ELIZABETH RIGSBY, 99, of Goochland, widow of Willie Parrish.
RIVERS, JOANNE MINTER, 81, of Chester, an office manager.
SKIPPER, RAYMOND N. SR., 96, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a fixer for Philip Morris USA and a minister, widower of Margaret Smith Skipper.
TURNER, SAMUEL, 78, of Richmond, a contractor, husband of Joyce Turner.
WALKER, CALVIN ELWOOD SR., 79, of Richmond, a fixer for Philip Morris USA.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — HOWELL, VICTOR SR., 65, husband of Tonette Delores Anderson Howell.
AYLETT — MILLS, ALEASE G., 92, an A.H. Robins employee, widow of Temple C. Mills.
BLACKSTONE — BAUGHAN, DORIS LEWIS, 82, a bank teller for Citizens Bank & Trust, wife of James A. Baughan.
BRACEY — NICHOLS, PEGGY WRIGHT, 78, a manager for Cato department store, widow of Ernest Lee Clary and Thomas Andrew Nichols.
WESTBROOK, DELORIA ANN BAKER, 77, an auditor for the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Taxation, wife of James W. Westbrook.
CALLAO — RICKS, GEORGIA CATHY, 70, a homemaker, wife of William E. Ricks.
CARET — HAYES, EARL A., 81, a sawmill worker.
CLOVER — SNEAD, JOHN LEWIS, 92, a tobacco farmer, husband of Nellie Lennie Hazelwood Snead.
KENBRIDGE — HUDSON, CHARLES EDWARD, 83, a farmer and a school bus driver for the Lunenburg school system, husband of Mary Skelton Hudson.
LA CROSSE — MOSELEY, CONNIE HOGGARD, 76, an assistant manager of the South Hill Elementary School cafeteria, widow of Albert Lee Moseley.
SOUTH BOSTON — MARKHAM, COBY LANE, 25.
FRASCA, EVA VANCE, 99, widow of Edward Fierst Sr. and James Frasca.
WHITE STONE — THOMPSON, DEBORAH BOBBITT, 63, wife of H. Freeman Thompson III.
ELSEWHERE
HARDING, MARY ALICE MONCURE, 95, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Charles Tayloe Harding Sr.
MEYER, FLORENCE N., 88, of Clearwater, Fla., a financial manager, widow of George Harry Meyer.
SIMS, ALICE WALKER, 100, of Camden, Del.
