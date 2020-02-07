METRO
BAKER, MARY, 78, of Richmond, widow of Gordon Baker.
BARNETT, HERBERT, 89, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a machine operator, widower of Lillie E. Barnett.
CHAMBERS, NANCY KING, 70, of Richmond, a customer service representative.
COLEMAN, SYLVESTER E. SR., 61, of Ashland, a highway maintenance supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Shelby Jean Johnson Coleman.
GOODE, LAURA P., 97, of Richmond, widow of Louis Goode Sr.
HALL, MARY ANN, 82, of Hanover, a worker in human resources, widow of Elmore Hall.
HAWKINS, JOSEPHINE G., 75, of Richmond, wife of James Edward Hawkins.
NUCKOLS, HARRIET JULEASE, 81, of Hanover, widow of Thomas L. Nuckols.
OGBURN, BERNADINE, 52, of Henrico.
PENNA, ANTHONY JOHN JR., 31, of Chesterfield, an IT worker, fiance of Megan Spear.
REX, HELEN L., 97, of Powhatan, a homemaker, widow of Stewart Clifton Rex.
VIRGINIA
BRACEY — LAWRIMORE, DONNA GARDNER, 50, a Jones Apparel employee, wife of Russell Lawrimore.
HEATHSVILLE — VERMILYEA, GEORGE EDWARD, 69, a welder for Omega Protein, widower of Jacqueline L. Vermilyea.
LA CROSSE — THOMPSON, CLYDE SNEAD, 82, husband of Evelyn King Thompson.
LAWRENCEVILLE — MISNER, DEWAYNE CHARLES, 59, a general manager for GAP Inc., husband of Pamela Elaine Misner.
SEDLEY — WHITLEY, CHRISTINE WILLIAMS, 92, a homemaker, widow of David Franklin Whitley.
SOUTH BOSTON — STALLINGS, WINFRED JAMES, 87, a production worker with Burlington Industries, husband of Patty Hazelwood Stallings.
SUFFOLK — HOLLOMAN, JAMES ROBERT III, 70, an Army veteran, a maintenance worker at International Paper, husband of Britt Marie Stenback Holloman.
ELSEWHERE
LONG, BOBBY, 84, of Tobaccoville, N.C., formerly of Amelia, a Powhatan National Guard veteran, a Mayberry Ice Cream employee, widower of Florence E. Long.
