METRO
BAKER, WENDY A., 47, of Henrico, a worker in customer service, partner of Kevin Avery Sr.
BOARD, TIMOTHY, 17, of Glen Allen, a student, son of Pamela Board and Paul Harwood.
EAST, CASSIE BRUCE, 102, of Henrico, a machine operator, widow of Ralph Lamar East.
ENROUGHTY, PHILIP MICHAEL, 34, of Richmond, a chef at The Daily Kitchen & Bar in Carytown.
FARRELL, JOHN E., 71, of Montpelier, a real estate broker and developer, husband of Maura Farrell.
GARRISON, HAZEL NESMITH, 98, of Henrico, a homemaker, husband of William Garrison.
HICKMAN, EVELYN M., 83, of Richmond, a schoolteacher.
HOWELL, CARLEASE, of Goochland.
LIVERS, CAMERON LeROI, 21, of Midlothian.
MITCHELL, ALICE B., 96, of Mechanicsville.
POPP, JOHN A., 90, of Midlothian, husband of Linda Popp.
TIGANI, HELEN ANN, 68, of Henrico, wife of Ronald W. Tigani.
TUNSTALL, FRANK III, 70, of Henrico, a labor rights advocate, husband of Gail R. Tunstall.
VAUGHAN, MILTON WAYNE, 73, of Chesterfield, a pipefitter, husband of Anne Marie Vaughan.
WARREN, LLOYD EDWARD SR., 78, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Willie Mae Warren.
WILBORN, PAUL HENRY, 85, of Richmond, husband of Eliza Ellen Wilborn.
WILLIS, LOUISE V., of Richmond.
WINSTON, FLORENCE NUNNALLY, 84, of Henrico, a Verizon employee, wife of Jessee B. Winston Jr.
WOODY, MARSHALL J., 67, of Henrico, a laborer, husband of Brenda G. Woody.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — COLEMAN, ANTHONY ANTONIO, 58, an Army veteran, a machine operator for a lumber company, husband of Lee Day Coleman.
HOPEWELL — WALKUP, CHARLOTTE PATTERSON, 78, a secretary for Prince George County.
KENBRIDGE — PULEO, BARRY DEAN, 65, a trucker, husband of Janice Daniel Puleo.
MECKLENBURG — THOMAS, JACQUELYN SWINSON, 59, a banker.
RICHMOND COUNTY — MALLOY McKENZIE, VERGIE COLDEN MAIDEN, 104.
SOUTH BOSTON — WILBORN, RUBY IRENE, 82, a Halifax Cotton Mill employee.
VICTORIA — NELSON, SADIE DODD, 93, a homemaker, widow of John Marshall Nelson.
WARSAW — DEAN, JANICE MAYE HUTT, 73, an accounts payable worker for the FBI.
WHITE STONE — WALKER, JOHN C. IV, 63, owner of Walker Homes Inc., husband of Lucile O’Shaughnessy Walker.
WILLIAMS, ESTELLE LAWSON, 93, a food processor, widow of Edward Williams.
ELSEWHERE
HALL, ROBERT VERNON, 63, of Atlantic Beach, Fla., a financial director, husband of Robin Wade Hall.
