METRO
ANDERSON, THERESA C., 73, of Ashland, wife of Warren J. Anderson.
BAILEY, THERON EDWARD ANTHONY, 62, of Richmond, a U.S. Postal Service employee.
BAREFOOT, SYLVIA FIELDS, 80, of Henrico, a controller for Ditch Witch of Virginia, widow of Archie P. Barefoot.
BARKER, BETTY BROACH, 80, of Chester, an administrative worker in data processing, wife of Robert K. Barker Sr.
BLANKS, BRENDA JOYCE HUMPHRIES, 72, of Chester, a registrar for the University of Richmond and owner/operator of Classic Screen Printing and Embroidery.
BROACH, MABLE E. PURCELL, 104, of Glen Allen, widow of William Ward Broach Sr.
CUNNINGHAM, LAURA P., 90, of Henrico, a teacher for the Richmond school system, widow of Roosevelt Cunningham.
DAVIS, RAMONA VANESSA FAUNTLEROY, 62, of Henrico.
DIXON, AARON, of Richmond.
DuVAL, LOUISE H., 91, of Richmond, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of Lewis F. DuVal.
GODDARD, WARREN MAYNARD III, 63, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, a homebuilder, husband of Sonia Collier Goddard.
HARRIS, PATRICIA, of Richmond.
HEATH, WILLIAM A. SR., 93, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a carpenter.
HORWITZ, MORTON, 81, of Chesterfield, a psychologist, widower of Anita W. Horwitz.
JACKSON, CLARA L., of Henrico.
KERN, VINCENT WARRICK, 76, of Richmond, an employee of the Virginia Department of Corrections, widower of Patricia Fields Jones Kern.
LIND, JO ANN, 88, of Chesterfield, a Realtor, wife of Robert Lind.
MOSELEY, JOHN REAVIS, 74, of Chesterfield, a firefighter, husband of Linda A. Moseley.
MOUNTCASTLE, HARRY FREEMAN, 95, of Providence Forge, an Army veteran, a co-owner of Mountcastle Lumber Co., widower of Minnie Mountcastle.
OTEY, CHARLES ROOSEVELT JR., 61, of Sandston, a truck driver.
PATTERSON, EVERETT CARL, 57, of Chesterfield, a senior director of operations, logistics and services at Altria, husband of Vanessa Pace Patterson.
PLYMIRE, MARGERY ROSS, 90, of Chester, a homemaker, widow of James E. Plymire.
SIMMONS, FRANKLIN DUNCAN, 85, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, an employee of the Daily Press, husband of Carolyn Simmons.
WARREN, LLOYD E., 77, of Chesterfield, husband of Willie Mae Warren.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — RAMSEY, ROSEMARY J., 74, a real estate agent, wife of Berkeley Carlyle Ramsey.
BLACKSTONE — GRIFFIN, MICHELLE CORLEY, 51, owner/operator of Michelle’s Hair Designs.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — TREAKLE, JASON ANDREW, 49, a master welder.
EBONY — SMITH, EVELYN COLLEEN, 86, a Navy veteran, a schoolteacher, wife of St. Clair Smith.
HALIFAX — BENITEZ, ELEAZAR RODRIGUEZ, 74, an Air Force flight instructor who served during the Vietnam War, husband of Nancy Rodriguez.
IRVINGTON — HESS, JEAN CRAIG, 75, a schoolteacher, widow of Kurtis Hess.
LA CROSSE — MILLS, GLORIA JEAN, 76, a director of medical records at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, wife of Carol W. Mills.
NATHALIE — SEAMSTER, ELIGAH GRANVILLE, 75, a farmer.
NEW CANTON — MOWBRAY, SALLIE ATKINSON, 58, an administrative assistant for Blue Rock Resources and Kyanite Mining Corp., wife of Freddie C. Mowbray Jr.
PRINCE GEORGE — MALGEE, GEOFF DAVID, 34, a marketing employee, husband of Erika Malgee.
SEDLEY — EDWARDS, JEAN TALMAGE, 85, a teacher for the Franklin school system, widow of James Cecil Edward.
SOUTH BOSTON — DAVIS, FLORENCE VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, 95, a worker for Lane Co. in Altavista, widow of Noel Winston Davis Sr.
THOMPSON, JAMES WILSON, 83, an Army veteran, a truck driver, husband of Rebecca Short Thompson.
SOUTH HILL — ROBINSON, DAESHA RAE, 33, a store manager trainee at Peebles, fiancee of Daniel Lee Clarke.
SPERRYVILLE — STOKES, HARRIET BOWLING, 90, a homemaker, widow of Allen Young Stokes Jr.
TIDWELLS — DAIGER, ETHEL DAVENPORT, 84, a homemaker and secretary for Daiger Bros. Seafood, widow of George I. Daiger.
URBANNA — SHELTON, MARGUERITE CLAYTON TALLEY, 96, widow of Floyd A. Shelton.
WHITE STONE — CLINGAN, MARVIN HENRY, 89, owner of Marvin’s Repair Shop.
PLEASANTS, JOHN BAGBY, 92, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, an assistant marine scientist at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, husband of Shirley Pleasants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.