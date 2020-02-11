METRO
ALFORD, JOSEPH ANTHONY, 63, of Richmond, a military veteran, a bell ringer for The Salvation Army.
ALLEN, DELORES MADISON, 67, of Richmond.
ELLIOTT, THOMAS A., 75, of Richmond, an assistant superintendent for teacher education and licensure for the Virginia Department of Education, husband of Vardreane Elliott.
FLEMER, JEAN VIRGINIA DeSHAZO, 94, of Chesterfield, an educator, widow of John William Flemer.
FOUNTAIN, JACQUELINE, 60, of Richmond, a cook.
GLASS, WILLIAM L. JR., 75, of Richmond, an Army veteran, an engineer, husband of Connie G. Glass.
GRIFFITH, CHARLOTTE BELLOMY, 86, of Sandston, widow of Carl A. Griffith.
GUARD, CLAYSON JOSEPH, 58, of Henrico.
HEARRING, JOHN PATRICK, 56, of Chesterfield, co-founder and president of Code3AV.
HENDERSON, PAUL C., 66, of Richmond, a security guard.
KLINE, TRUMAN, 92, of Hanover, a Navy veteran, a salesman.
MALONE, REGINALD MARCELLUS JR., 47, of Richmond.
MARTIN, SHERRY VANCE, 77, of Richmond, a manager.
MORETZ, ELMO EARL, 89, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, a professor of education, husband of Virginia Bridges Moretz.
O’HALLAHAN, PRISCILLA, 87, of Midlothian, a librarian, wife of Carl O’Hallahan.
OLENIC, ALEX PATRICK, 102, of Sandston, a fixer, widower of Evelyn Dillard Olenic.
REECE, MARION LUMPKINS, 88, of Henrico, a U.S. government employee, widow of Ronald K. Reece.
SALZMAN, JONI MICHELLE, 66, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of William M. Salzman Sr.
SAMSON, MARILYN MADGE, 85, of Powhatan, a homemaker, widow of Joseph A. Samson.
SHEPHERD, KAREN CLARK, 72, of Glen Allen, a teacher, wife of Edward Shepherd.
SLATER, BARBARA ELIZABETH, 77, of Henrico, a licensed practical nurse, widow of Eddie Slater Jr.
SMITH, ALVIN, 77, of Chesterfield, husband of Addie Smith.
SQUIRE, COLES MEREDITH, 74, of Richmond, a microbiologist, widow of Stephen Squire.
WETZLER, CAROL LOFTIS, 82, of Mechanicsville.
WHITE, AUDREY McDANIEL, of Richmond, a data entry clerk for Richfood.
WINSTON, ERNESTINE ELIZABETH, 88, of Richmond, a certified nursing assistant.
WRIGHT, MARTHA, 96, of Highland Springs, a seamstress for Crawford Manufacturing, widow of Ernest A. Wright Jr.
VIRGINIA
FRANKLIN — CLINGENPEEL, JOEL FLOYD, 78, an Army veteran, a physician, husband of Mary Kanipe Clingenpeel.
JETERSVILLE — WILKINSON, MARTHA, 63, a business administrator.
NORFOLK — MELCHOR, PATRICIA LEE BOYD, 92.
SOUTH HILL — BARBOUR, CARRIE ANDREWS, 90, a homemaker, wife of Everett Daniel Barbour.
CREEDLE, JANICE SMITH, 72, a service representative for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, wife of Sherwood Hart Creedle.
STRASBURG — KIRKLAND, WILLIAM EARLY, 77, husband of Frances Faye Kirkland.
ELSEWHERE
GREEN, ALAN SCOTT, 60, of Southport, N.C., a quality assurance technician with QRP.
