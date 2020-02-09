METRO
COLEMAN, HARRIETT, 67, of Richmond, wife of George Coleman.
COX, BRUCE ROWLAND SR., 68, of Powhatan.
GUGELMAN, DONALD ERNEST, 84, of Henrico, a credit executive, husband of Eddie Mae Maher Gugelman.
SCHUTTE, DANIEL ELROY, 80, of Richmond, a master mechanic, husband of Deborah Bryant Schutte.
VIRGINIA
HALIFAX — BOOKER, KATHERINE HORSLEY, 75, an executive for Philip Morris International.
SOUTH BOSTON — HARRIS, LUCILLE DRY, 70, a teacher, widow of Larry Brooks Harris.
ELSEWHERE
ROWE, LEONA W., of Raleigh, N.C.
