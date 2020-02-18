METRO
ALDRIDGE, SADIE P., 69, of Henrico.
ASHWORTH, JOSEPH WAYNE, 74, of Chester, an electrician.
BAREFOOT, CARL GRAD, 79, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, husband of Carol Barefoot.
BRANCH, FRED D., 80, of Richmond, a driver.
BROWN, MABLE T., 89, of Henrico.
CLAIBORNE, HERBERT AUGUSTINE JR., 96, of Richmond, a Navy veteran, a medical doctor in obstetrics and gynecology, husband of Catherine Robertson Claiborne.
DILLER, SHIRLEY RAINES, 91, of Midlothian, a teacher, wife of Louis Diller.
DIXON, FLOYD E., 60, of Richmond.
DOWDY, WILLIAM SR., 79, of Henrico, a U.S. Postal Service employee, widower of Cary P. Dowdy.
EVANS, MARY SIMMONS, 84, of Richmond.
FALLERT, JUNE NUCKOLS, 85, of Henrico, an accountant, widow of Eldon E. Fallert.
JOHNSON, SHARON J., 60, of Henrico, an employee of the payroll department for Richmond Public Schools.
LAWRENCE, JANE LEWIS, 78, of Richmond, wife of Frank Lawrence.
McCANN, PATRICK JOSEPH JR., 76, of North Chesterfield, a military veteran, husband of Pamela McCann.
McGINLEY, WADE D., 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Susan Hall McGinley.
MERRITT, C. LINWOOD JR., 71, of Henrico, a vice president in the technology field, husband of Virginia V. Merritt.
PRUITT, BETTY PHILLIPS, 86, of Goochland, a homemaker, wife of Oliver Jackson Pruitt Sr.
ROYSTER, ZORA M., 86, of Henrico, widow of John Henry Royster.
SIMS, DOROTHY MILES, 81, of Powhatan, wife of Howard Sims.
TRUEHEART, ROSA LEE, 98, of Richmond, a Richmond city government employee, widow of Archie Trueheart.
WEST, MONTE LaVERN, 83, of Sandston, a draftsman, widower of Barbara Hamilton West.
WILLIAMS, KAY PUDDEPHATT, 77, of Richmond, wife of Fielding L. Williams Jr.
WILLIAMS, LORRAINE VOWELS, 100, of Richmond, widow of Jack Arthur Williams Sr.
VIRGINIA
BUFFALO JUNCTION — KEETON, WILLIAM ANDERSON, 72, an employee of Key Construction, widower of Debbie Keeton.
CARTERSVILLE — PLEASANTS, HUGH BERKLEY, 88, an Army veteran, a merchant, widower of Sallie Hurt Pleasants.
CHASE CITY — DICKERSON, KATHERINE VAUGHAN, 95, co-owner and operator of The Dairy Freeze in Wylliesburg, widow of John E. Dickerson.
DILLWYN — DAVIS, JAMES DOUGLAS, 73, a beef farm manager for the Department of Corrections, widower of Patsy Allen Davis.
KILMARNOCK — SMITH, WILLIAM HENRY JR., 80, a maître d’ for Tides Inn Resort, husband of Grace Lackert Smith.
OAK GROVE — PARHAM, DORA JESSIE, 77, a Realtor.
REEDSVILLE — COUGHLIN, BARBARA LEE, 76, wife of Robert P. Coughlin Jr.
WEST POINT — BURKE, LURENE WHITTLE, 86, a nurse practitioner at the Mayo Clinic, widow of John Joseph Burke.
ELSEWHERE
CASHWELL, JOAN A., 60, of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly of Richmond.
