METRO
ADKINS, LEDBETTER WHITEFEATHERS, 89, of Providence Forge, a security guard.
ALDRIDGE, SADIE P., of Henrico.
ATHY, EDNA L., 91, of Richmond, widow of George Athy Jr.
MARKOW, DOROTHY HILL, 78, of Henrico, a worker in human resources, widow of Joseph John Markow Jr.
ROGERS, ANTHONY WARREN PETE, 92, of Richmond, a Richmond Public Schools employee.
SALLEY, JEANETTE O., 65, of Richmond, a missionary for UCC Global Ministries.
SMITH, JAMES W. SR., 76, of Glen Allen, an Air Force veteran, a U.S. Postal Service maintenance worker, husband of Joyce Cooper Smith.
VIRGINIA
COURTLAND — KITCHEN, GEORGE THOMAS JR., 77, owner of Kitchens Grocery in Courtland and Dashiell’s Half Room Showroom in Suffolk, husband of Ann C. Kitchen.
SOUTH BOSTON — HUGHES, ELEANOR FORD, 83, a bookkeeper, widow of William Beverley Hughes.
WHITE STONE — PLEASANTS, JOHN BAGBY, 92, a Navy lieutenant commander, husband of Shirley Pleasants.
WINDSOR — AUGUSTINE, CHARLES LOUIS JR., 74, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a sheet finishing worker at International Paper.
ELSEWHERE
SHEFFIELD, JOSEPH FRANKLIN, 68, of Annapolis, Md., formerly of Virginia, an employee of Virginia Linen Service, husband of Linda Sheffield.
