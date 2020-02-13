METRO
BAKER, DAVID ANDERSON, 76, of Chesterfield, an HVAC technician, husband of Elizabeth Baker.
FISHER, M. ALLEN, 87, of Hanover, husband of Cheryl Fisher.
GARY, JOHN, 68, of Richmond, husband of Martha Gary.
HOUSTON, DORIS L., 60, of Glen Allen.
KRITIKAKOS, LEWIS STEPHEN, 62, of Henrico, a forklift operator, husband of Shari Kritikakos.
LAWRENCE, PAUL SIMON JR., 94, of Glen Allen, a quality control worker for C&P Telephone, husband of Pam Lawrence and widower of Della Spruill Lawrence.
MATSUSHITA, KAZUKO, 60, of Midlothian, wife of Hiroyuki Matsushita.
MOSELEY, KENNET, 34, of Richmond.
PERRY, BLANCHE NOEL, 74, of Glen Allen, a tumor registrar, widow of Hilton Boyd Perry.
SALLEY, CHERI’ LYNN, 72, of Midlothian, a child care worker, wife of James G. Salley.
TATUM, NORMAN CLEATON III, 74, of Henrico, a National Guard veteran, a car salesman, insurance adviser and author, husband of Jean Ritchie Tatum.
THORNTON, ROSETTER SWINTON, 95, of Richmond.
THURSTON, FOREST E., 75, of Goochland, owner of Marsh Oil Co., husband of Shelby Salyer Thurston.
VAUGHAN, BETTY G., 89, of Richmond, a teacher.
WILKINS, DAVID L., 71, of Henrico, a material handler supervisor, husband of Betty Wilkins.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — HOLCOMB, ELLA LOUISE BRANCH, 75, widow of Leroy Holcomb.
CLARKSVILLE — GILBERT, PRISCILLA JEWETT, 77, a Defense Mapping Agency administrative assistant, widow of Henry Purnhagen and Perry Gilbert.
O’BRIEN, JEAN BUCHANAN, 83, a manager of foreign military operations for the U.S. Department of the Navy.
DILLWYN — HICKS, BETTIE TOTTY, 80, a homemaker, widow of Edward Hicks.
NEW CANTON — HUDGINS, DOROTHY STULTZ, 76, a teacher at Buckingham Elementary School, widow of James Warren Dunnavant Sr. and Donald Leon Hudgins.
SCOTTSVILLE — AMOS, CHARLES ERNEST, 91, an Army veteran, a cabinetmaker for the University of Virginia, widower of Cora Snoddy Amos.
ELSEWHERE
GREGORY, IRENE C., 94, of Columbus, Ohio, wife of Thomas Gregory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.