METRO

BAKER, DAVID ANDERSON, 76, of Chesterfield, an HVAC technician, husband of Elizabeth Baker.

FISHER, M. ALLEN, 87, of Hanover, husband of Cheryl Fisher.

GARY, JOHN, 68, of Richmond, husband of Martha Gary.

HOUSTON, DORIS L., 60, of Glen Allen.

KRITIKAKOS, LEWIS STEPHEN, 62, of Henrico, a forklift operator, husband of Shari Kritikakos.

LAWRENCE, PAUL SIMON JR., 94, of Glen Allen, a quality control worker for C&P Telephone, husband of Pam Lawrence and widower of Della Spruill Lawrence.

MATSUSHITA, KAZUKO, 60, of Midlothian, wife of Hiroyuki Matsushita.

MOSELEY, KENNET, 34, of Richmond.

PERRY, BLANCHE NOEL, 74, of Glen Allen, a tumor registrar, widow of Hilton Boyd Perry.

SALLEY, CHERI’ LYNN, 72, of Midlothian, a child care worker, wife of James G. Salley.

TATUM, NORMAN CLEATON III, 74, of Henrico, a National Guard veteran, a car salesman, insurance adviser and author, husband of Jean Ritchie Tatum.

THORNTON, ROSETTER SWINTON, 95, of Richmond.

THURSTON, FOREST E., 75, of Goochland, owner of Marsh Oil Co., husband of Shelby Salyer Thurston.

VAUGHAN, BETTY G., 89, of Richmond, a teacher.

WILKINS, DAVID L., 71, of Henrico, a material handler supervisor, husband of Betty Wilkins.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA — HOLCOMB, ELLA LOUISE BRANCH, 75, widow of Leroy Holcomb.

CLARKSVILLE — GILBERT, PRISCILLA JEWETT, 77, a Defense Mapping Agency administrative assistant, widow of Henry Purnhagen and Perry Gilbert.

O’BRIEN, JEAN BUCHANAN, 83, a manager of foreign military operations for the U.S. Department of the Navy.

DILLWYN — HICKS, BETTIE TOTTY, 80, a homemaker, widow of Edward Hicks.

NEW CANTON — HUDGINS, DOROTHY STULTZ, 76, a teacher at Buckingham Elementary School, widow of James Warren Dunnavant Sr. and Donald Leon Hudgins.

SCOTTSVILLE — AMOS, CHARLES ERNEST, 91, an Army veteran, a cabinetmaker for the University of Virginia, widower of Cora Snoddy Amos.

ELSEWHERE

GREGORY, IRENE C., 94, of Columbus, Ohio, wife of Thomas Gregory.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started