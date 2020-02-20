METRO

ARMWOOD, LEVY M. JR., 79, of Richmond, a pastor, husband of Cookie Anderson Armwood.

CAMERON, WALTERETTA J., 96, of Richmond, an account representative for the Richmond Department of Utilities.

CHEEK, EDWARD V., 91, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War and was a master sergeant for the Virginia Air National Guard, widower of Evelyn C. Cheek.

EVANS, MARY SIMMONS, 84, of Richmond, widow of Beauregard Evans.

GILES, BARRY, 53, of Richmond, husband of Jennifer Giles.

HOWELL, CARLEASE C., 88, of Richmond, widow of Leonard D. Howell Sr.

JARRELL, LINDA S., 66, of Richmond.

LANZILLO, RITA H., 64, of Mechanicsville, a homemaker, widow of Joe Lanzillo.

MILES, DORIS GREENE, 82, of Charles City, a Charles City County employee, widow of Wilford W. Miles Sr.

SAUNDERS, WILLIAM HARVEY, 82, of Richmond, an administrator for the U.S. Social Security Administration.

SPURLOCK, JOHN ARMSTRONG SR., 81, of Ashland, a machinist for Westvaco, husband of Johnetta Tyler Spurlock.

YANCEY, LEVI T. JR., 60, of Goochland, husband of Sonia Yancey.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA — BRYANT, CLAUD WASHINGTON, 96, a farmer and mechanic, husband of Marlene Matthew Bryant and widower of Doris Maxey Bryant.

DAVIS, MICHAEL T., 65, a United Methodist pastor, husband of Elizabeth Davis.

BURKEVILLE — HAMILTON, JAMES WHIT II, 62, a self-employed worker in home improvement.

FALLS CHURCH — CHILDRESS, DORIS LEE, 89, widow of Earl Childress II.

FRANKLIN — MILTEER, KATHRYN SAUNDERS, 91, a bookkeeper, widow of Jethro Thomas Milteer Jr.

VICK, HARVEY FENTON JR., 75, a landscaper, husband of Shirley V. Vick.

LOUISA — BORTHWICK, KEVIN T., 33, husband of Kelley Marie Cring.

MONTROSS — BOWEN, MILDRED REAMY HYNSON, 93, a payroll supervisor for Levi Strauss & Co., widow of Herbert Warren Hynson Sr. and Joseph Edward Bowen.

REEDSVILLE — COUGHLIN, BARBARA LEE, 76, wife of Robert P. Coughlin Jr.

ROANOKE — RHODES, MARTHA WILLIAMS, widow of John Rhodes.

