METRO

ALCOKE, JANICE S., 67, of Chesterfield, an insurance administrator.

ARMWOOD, LEVY M. JR., 79, of Richmond, a pastor, husband of Cookie Anderson Armwood.

BOUTCHYARD, LYNDA HAZELWOOD, 56, of Hanover, wife of Sanford Miles Boutchyard.

BRYANT, KATREZ TYREESE, 18, of Richmond.

CHEEK, EDWARD V., 91, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran who was a master sergeant for the Virginia Air National Guard, widower of Evelyn C. Cheek.

CLAIBORNE, HERBERT AUGUSTINE JR., 96, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, a doctor in obstetrics and gynecology, husband of Catherine Robertson Claiborne.

HENLEY, MATTIE TURNER, 99, of Richmond, a dental assistant at MCV.

HOPPER, TIMOTHY JAMES, 22, of Chesterfield.

LAWRENCE, JANE LEWIS, 78, of Richmond, wife of Frank Lawrence.

MARABLE, DOUGLAS W., 64, of Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee, husband of Becky Marable.

MILLER, ISLENE H., 91, of Richmond.

RYAN, JOHN PAUL, 24, of Mechanicsville, a yardwork employee.

SIRK, FAY MYERS, 87, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of William Daniel Sirk.

SMITH, JOHN WESLEY, 97, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a machine operator.

THORNTON, ANTONIO BERNARD, 55, of Richmond, a maintenance supervisor.

TURNER, SAMUEL, 78, of North Chesterfield, husband of Joyce Turner.

WALKER, KIESHELL L., 27, of Richmond, a VCU Medical Center employee.

WALLER, KENNEDY SIMONE, 2, of Henrico, daughter of Delonte L. and Shakeela Waller.

WEATHERSPOON, LISA BULLOCK, 50, of Mechanicsville, a domestic engineer, wife of Kevin Weatherspoon.

WYSONG, MILDRED L. NEWMAN, 91, of Henrico, an owner of a child care center, widow of James Richard Wysong.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA — MOORE, CONNIE JIMERSON, 70, a cleaning worker, widow of Reeves J. Moore Sr.

BUCHANAN — LOCKE, SIDNEY EDWARD, 86, a locomotive engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad, widower of Ellen Stinnett Locke.

BUFFALO JUNCTION — BAPTIST, FLORENCE YVONNE THORPE, a housewife, widow of Anderson Lee Baptist.

CHAMPLAIN — SWINSON, JOE E. SR., 91, an Air Force master sergeant, husband of Beverly A. Swinson

CHASE CITY — BACON, MARY FRANCES HIGGINS, 77, a central service technician for West Hudson Hospital, widow of B.W. Bacon

FARMVILLE — NORMAN, LILY PEARL CALL, 87, a homemaker, widow of Marshall J. Norman.

FARNHAM — BEASLEY, THOMAS WILLIAM, 73, an owner of a septic contracting business, husband of Sandy Beasley.

LOUISA — BORTHWICK, KEVIN T., 33, husband of Kelley Marie Cring.

REEDSVILLE — COUGHLIN, BARBARA LEE, 76, wife of Robert P. Coughlin Jr.

WAYNESBORO — ANDERSON, NORMAN CARRINGTON, 97.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started