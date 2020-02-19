METRO
ALCOKE, JANICE S., 67, of Chesterfield, an insurance administrator.
ARMWOOD, LEVY M. JR., 79, of Richmond, a pastor, husband of Cookie Anderson Armwood.
BOUTCHYARD, LYNDA HAZELWOOD, 56, of Hanover, wife of Sanford Miles Boutchyard.
BRYANT, KATREZ TYREESE, 18, of Richmond.
CHEEK, EDWARD V., 91, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran who was a master sergeant for the Virginia Air National Guard, widower of Evelyn C. Cheek.
CLAIBORNE, HERBERT AUGUSTINE JR., 96, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, a doctor in obstetrics and gynecology, husband of Catherine Robertson Claiborne.
HENLEY, MATTIE TURNER, 99, of Richmond, a dental assistant at MCV.
HOPPER, TIMOTHY JAMES, 22, of Chesterfield.
LAWRENCE, JANE LEWIS, 78, of Richmond, wife of Frank Lawrence.
MARABLE, DOUGLAS W., 64, of Chesterfield, a Philip Morris employee, husband of Becky Marable.
MILLER, ISLENE H., 91, of Richmond.
RYAN, JOHN PAUL, 24, of Mechanicsville, a yardwork employee.
SIRK, FAY MYERS, 87, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of William Daniel Sirk.
SMITH, JOHN WESLEY, 97, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a machine operator.
THORNTON, ANTONIO BERNARD, 55, of Richmond, a maintenance supervisor.
TURNER, SAMUEL, 78, of North Chesterfield, husband of Joyce Turner.
WALKER, KIESHELL L., 27, of Richmond, a VCU Medical Center employee.
WALLER, KENNEDY SIMONE, 2, of Henrico, daughter of Delonte L. and Shakeela Waller.
WEATHERSPOON, LISA BULLOCK, 50, of Mechanicsville, a domestic engineer, wife of Kevin Weatherspoon.
WYSONG, MILDRED L. NEWMAN, 91, of Henrico, an owner of a child care center, widow of James Richard Wysong.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — MOORE, CONNIE JIMERSON, 70, a cleaning worker, widow of Reeves J. Moore Sr.
BUCHANAN — LOCKE, SIDNEY EDWARD, 86, a locomotive engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad, widower of Ellen Stinnett Locke.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — BAPTIST, FLORENCE YVONNE THORPE, a housewife, widow of Anderson Lee Baptist.
CHAMPLAIN — SWINSON, JOE E. SR., 91, an Air Force master sergeant, husband of Beverly A. Swinson
CHASE CITY — BACON, MARY FRANCES HIGGINS, 77, a central service technician for West Hudson Hospital, widow of B.W. Bacon
FARMVILLE — NORMAN, LILY PEARL CALL, 87, a homemaker, widow of Marshall J. Norman.
FARNHAM — BEASLEY, THOMAS WILLIAM, 73, an owner of a septic contracting business, husband of Sandy Beasley.
LOUISA — BORTHWICK, KEVIN T., 33, husband of Kelley Marie Cring.
REEDSVILLE — COUGHLIN, BARBARA LEE, 76, wife of Robert P. Coughlin Jr.
WAYNESBORO — ANDERSON, NORMAN CARRINGTON, 97.
