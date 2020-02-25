METRO
AGEE, OSCAR W., 93, of Goochland, widower of Ruth Hawk Agee.
ALBERT, RICHARD E., 76, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a pharmacist, husband of Ruth Albert.
BATTLE, CALVIN LEROY, 86, of Richmond, a mechanic, husband of Ethel King Battle.
BROWN, CAROLYN WASHINGTON, 88, of Richmond.
CONQUEST, H. FAIRFAX, 91, of Richmond, a Marine Corps veteran, a surgeon and writer, husband of Carroll Stuart Conquest.
FORD, FRANCES HOPE, 73, of Richmond, an executive vice president at Wells Fargo.
GILLIAM, WILLIE HERBERT, 62, of North Chesterfield.
LEMON, BETTY SHAY, 90, of Midlothian.
MOORE, SUZANNE ELIZABETH, 59, of Hanover.
MORRIS, MARY LOU THACKER, 77, of Richmond.
NELSON, ROBERT ARTHUR, 77, of Chesterfield, a National Guard veteran, a worker in auto sales, husband of Mary Brodin Nelson.
PAGE, WOODROW WILTON, 89, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a plant foreman, widower of Mary Shifflett Page.
PULLIN, DORIS GROSSE, 88, of Hanover, wife of John Eldridge Pullin.
REED, CARMELLA MAXINE BOLDEN, 65, of Highland Springs, fiancee of Charles Lewis.
ROBESON, JAMES III, 81, of Midlothian, a mechanical engineer, widower of Frances Robeson.
SANDERSON, FRANCES ELLEN, 88, of Richmond, a machine operator, widow of Thomas H. Sanderson.
SCOTT, DEANNE LEWIS, 69, of Chesterfield, a quality control worker.
SIMMONS, SHERRY LYNN, 45, of New Kent, a waitress.
STAIRS, FRANCES HARVEY, 92, of Hanover, a homemaker, widow of Forrest Harland Stairs Jr.
TALIAFERRO, JAMES H., 87, of Glen Allen, an accountant, widower of Martena Bracey Taliaferro.
TURNER, SAMUEL, 78, of Richmond, a contractor, husband of Joyce Turner.
WALLS, ANN FRANCES RICE, 96, of Richmond, widow of George Lambeth Walls Jr.
WILHITE, PATRICIA GRAY, 90, of Richmond, a teacher, wife of Barry Wilhite.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — BOWLES, MICHAEL THOMAS, 73, a general contractor, husband of Deborah Kaye Bowles.
BOYDTON — HINKLE, BRENDA MOORE, 72, owner of Brenda’s Hair Place in Chase City, wife of David Hinkle.
CAROLINE — ANDERSON, ALICE PUGH, 84, wife of Irvin Anderson.
DILLWYN — MEEK, BEULAH FORBES, 84, an employee of the Virginia Beach commissioner of the revenue’s office, widow of John Robert Meek Jr.
GLOUCESTER — MOORMAN, WILLIAM ELLIOTT JR., 90.
HALIFAX — MOORE, SHARON JONES, 66, an employee of the Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, wife of James Thomas Moore.
IVY — BASKERVILLE, BERTHA M., 74, an evangelist.
KEYSVILLE — SANDRIDGE, HELEN LOUISE BURTON, 85, an assistant of blood services for the American Red Cross, widow of George William Sandridge.
KING WILLIAM — WASHINGTON, GEORGE S. SR., 93, an Army veteran, a dairyman, widower of Callie Mae Washington.
LA CROSSE — CANNON, DANNY CLYDE, 67, owner and operator of Cannon Construction.
LOCUST HILL — BASS, MARY JEWELL, 90, a homemaker, wife of Sampson H. Bass Jr.
MONTROSS — BRITTON, DOUGLAS ANDREW, 69, an attorney.
ROUND HILL — FORD, CHARLES JR. J., 92, an Army veteran, a worker for Continental Can Co., widower of Marjorie Ford.
SHACKLEFORDS — WOLFORD, PATRICIA MANSFIELD, 79, an administrative assistant, wife of James Wolford.
WILLIAMSBURG — TAYLOR, MILDRED ELLIS, 90, widow of Bernard Reid Taylor.
