METRO
ARRINGTON, CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS SR., 84, of Richmond, a clerk.
FUNTILA, PORFIRIO S. JR., 69, of Chesterfield, a contractor, husband of Alona Funtila.
HARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE, 59, of Richmond.
HENDERSON, ARTHUR T., 85, of Henrico.
HORNBERGER, JANIECE LIGON, 82, of Quinton, wife of Norman E. Hornberger.
JONES, CAROL TRAYLOR, 75, of Glen Allen, wife of Robert Jones.
MALLOCH, GORDON MATTHEW RAMSAY, 86, of Richmond, a self-employed worker, husband of Eileen Malloch.
MILLER, MARGOT MAIER, 97, of Richmond, widow of Egon Maier and David H. Miller.
NORWOOD, BILLY JEARL, 85, of Chester, an Army veteran, a chief of data processing for the City of Richmond, husband of Wanda Norwood.
SHARPE, ELSIE LORENE, 102, of Glen Allen, an administrative assistant.
VIRGINIA
BRUINGTON — REED, ELLEN P., 94, a mail carrier, widow of Wilbur N. Reed.
CALLAO — RICKS, GEORGIA CATHY, 70, a homemaker, wife of William Ricks.
EMPORIA — HOBBS, MARY ELIZABETH CONNER, 88.
HALIFAX — HOLLAND, JOHN MARSHALL JR., 83, a worker in receiving at Sunshine Mills, husband of Elva Wright Holland.
HOPEWELL — WILLIAMS, DALPHNA LEOLA, 82, a homemaker, widow of Fredrick Williams.
JARRATT — BARNES, PAIGE JARRATT, 94, a homemaker, widow of Lawrence Y. Barnes.
KILMARNOCK — TOWNER, JANE ANN MILLER, 88, a vice president of Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, widow of W. Sibley Towner.
LEESBURG — THOMAS, H. POWERS, 78, husband of Carolyn Thomas.
NATHALIE — McGHEE, WILLIAM AUGUSTUS GILES JR., 59, a restaurant proprietor and administrator of Boston Commons Nursing Home, companion of Rhonda Carr Fears.
VICTORIA — FOWLER, JAMES MELVYN, 78, an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War and a communications specialist for the Virginia National Guard MATES Division, a wastewater plant operator for the Town of Victoria, husband of Beth G. Fowler.
WARSAW — SCATES, ROBERT AUGUSTUS, 75, an operator B for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Louise Wheeler Scates.
ELSEWHERE
BOYKIN, JOHN JR., 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Richmond, a police officer.
BURWELL, ZELMA CLARK, 99, of Bullock, N.C., a housewife, widow of Henry Burwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.