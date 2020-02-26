METRO
BROWN, ANN LEE SAUNDERS, 101, of Richmond, widow of Charles L. Brown.
BROWN, SUSAN LYNN, 52, of Henrico, a worker in the banking industry.
CLARKE, WILLIAM, 83, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a teacher at Blackwell Elementary School and a minister, husband of Zeldna T. Clarke.
CRAIG, JAMES RICHARD SR., 99, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a contract administrator, widower of Geraldine Craig.
DARDEN, EDITH WYATT, of Richmond, widow of Randolph Digges Darden.
DUVALL, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM, 40, of Mechanicsville, a banker, husband of Elizabeth Duvall.
FORD, FRANCES HOPE, 73, of Richmond, an executive vice president at Wells Fargo.
GREEN, JAMES CARLA, 81, of Richmond, a contractor, husband of Magnolia Green.
HALL, MAE ROSA, 69, of Henrico.
HUBBARD, DEE G., 75, of Powhatan, an office manager, widow of James F. Hubbard.
JIGGETTS, RICHARD ROOSEVELT, 98, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a draftsman, widower of Mary Louise Friend Jiggetts.
JOHNSON, BRENDA YVONNE, 62, of Glen Allen, a unit secretary.
LANGLEY, CORINNE FIFE, 104, of Richmond, widow of Ardell Langley.
MAYO, ANNIE M., 89, of Richmond.
NELSON, RAYMOND JULIUS, 68, of Richmond, a salesman, husband of Constance Nelson.
PARKS, GEORGIA MAE, 91, of Chesterfield, a nurse, widow of Monford Parks Jr.
SOUTH, LESTER EUGENE, 87, of Richmond, a commercial artist.
SWINSON, CARL SR., 89, of Richmond, a bricklayer, husband of Addie M. Swinson.
TAYLOR, VONDELL COCENNIE, 51, of Richmond, an operation manager, husband of Robin Jackson.
WALLS, ANN FRANCES RICE, 96, of Richmond, widow of George Lambeth Walls Jr.
VIRGINIA
FRANKLIN — LOWE, SARAH SPIVEY, 96, a homemaker, widow of Stanley Graves Lowe.
IVY — BASKERVILLE, BERTHA M., 74, an evangelist.
KING WILLIAM — WASHINGTON, GEORGE A. SR., 93, an Army veteran, a dairyman, widower of Callie Mae Washington.
SEDLEY — CRAWL, RITA PAULINE, 75, an elementary school teacher, wife of James Robert Crawl.
SOUTH BOSTON — NEWBILL, JACKIE LYNN, 77, an auto body technician at Newbill Body Shop, husband of Sandra Wilborn Newbill.
SOUTH HILL — LAFOON, HUBBARD CLIFTON, 87, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a sales representative for the former W.R. Grace and Co., husband of Patricia Shoop Lafoon.
STUART — HUDSON, KATHERINE HALE, 95.
WHITE STONE — THOMPSON, DEBORAH BOBBITT, 63, wife of H. Freeman Thompson III.
WILLIAMSBURG — WEST, MILDRED BARRETT, 85, a worker in education, widow of Marvin West.
