METRO
BENNETT, BRETTON LEE, 61, of Richmond.
BIAS, KENNETH, of Richmond.
BOOKER, YVONNE, of Richmond.
BOTHWELL, MARGARET TILGHMAN, 78, of Henrico, a teacher.
CACCIA, HARRY, 82, of Hanover, an Air Force veteran, widower of Alice Dunnavant Caccia.
CORNS, EDWINA, 80, of Henrico, a retail worker and employee of the Tuckahoe YMCA, widow of Frank Corns.
EPPS, LOTTIE E., of Richmond.
FORD, PEARL M., 88, of Richmond, a machine operator.
HOUFF, HARRY, of Richmond, a professor emeritus of physics at the University of Tennessee at Martin, husband of Alice Houff.
HUNTER, MARY LOIS, 61, of Richmond.
ISBELL, MILDRED MANAHAN, 98, of Chesterfield, an assistant to the Richmond commissioner of the revenue, widow of Edward Hunter Isbell Sr.
JARRATT, LAWRENCE C., 73, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a pastor.
JOERG, CHRISTOPHER JOHN, 60, of Richmond, life partner of Carrie Eagles Newman.
JONES, CATHERINE RIDDICK, 98, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Carroll Lester Jones.
KITCHEN, IVEY, 89, of Richmond, husband of Margaret Kitchen.
KITTRELL, PATRICIA ANNETTE QUINN, 76, of Powhatan, an insurance claims adjuster.
LAFOON, LOUISE MONCURE, 80, of Mechanicsville, a homemaker, widow of Bill Lafoon.
LUMPKIN, WALTER EARL, 76, of Hanover, a firefighter, husband of Darlene Jenkins Lumpkin.
McCROSKEY, MICHAEL E., 72, of Hanover, an Army veteran, husband of Linda Mungo McCroskey.
MILES, STEPHENSON DANIEL, 85, of Richmond.
NIMMO, WILLIAM THOMAS, 69, of Richmond, a National Guard veteran, a sheet metal mechanic, husband of Tresa Mae Nimmo.
PARRISH, SHIRLEY ANNE, 82, of Chester, a registered nurse, widow of John Thomas Parrish III.
SALMON, JULIA G., 104, of Chesterfield, a seamstress.
SWINSON, THOMAS D., of Richmond.
TOMLINSON, ELIZABETH ANN FARRELL, 88, of Richmond, widow of Edwin L. Tomlinson Jr.
YOUNG, LEONIDAS SR., of Richmond.
YOUNG, LINDA B., 68, of Henrico, a teacher, wife of Raymond F. Young.
VIRGINIA
ARLINGTON — CALDWELL, EUGENE CRAIGHEAD III, 70, an employee of Jim McKay Chevrolet in Fairfax.
BRACEY — TRENT, SYDNOR SOUTHALL JR., 89, a Marine Corps veteran who served during the Korean War, a petrochemical engineer, husband of Alice J. Trent.
CHASE CITY — BAILEY, RANDALL EDDIE, 58.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — PALMER, MARGARET HERETICK, 77, a teacher’s assistant, wife of Ernest James Palmer.
DINWIDDIE — MAYBERRY, JEREMY REID, 28, a service sales representative for Cintas, husband of Maranda Lynn Stover Mayberry.
HEATHSVILLE — NELMS, MARIE VIOLA YERBY, 97.
LOUISA — HAYNES, JOHN W. III, 72, an Army veteran.
ORANGE — FAULCONER, DANA FITZ-HUGH SMITH, 77, a worker in real estate, wife of John Young Faulconer Sr.
SCOTTSBURG — THROCKMORTON, NANCY DUNSTON, 78, a self-employed tax preparer and bookkeeper for tobacco warehouses, wife of John Lewis Throckmorton.
SOUTH BOSTON — SCOTT, ANNIE GRACIE GUILL, 83.
SOUTH HILL — MUMFORD, JOHN CALVIN, 70, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a Southside Oil Co. employee, husband of Thelma Clary Mumford.
PIERCY, HAMET LEE, 95, an Army veteran who served during World War II and earned three Battle Stars and the Purple Heart, a tobacco and cattle farmer, widower of Janie L. Piercy.
SAUNDERS, JAMES HENLEY SR., 93, a supervisor for pharmacy services at Schering Pharmaceuticals, widower of Esther Walker Saunders.
SPRINGFIELD — McRAE, CAMERON, 86, a banker, widower of Mary Layne Ballard McRae.
ELSEWHERE
LIND, FRANCES LeFAIVRE, 94, of Alpharetta, Ga., formerly of Midlothian, an accountant, widow of Edgar A. Lind.
TEXTER, RICHARD JR., 68, of Snow Hill, N.C.
WILSON, RUDOLPH R. SR., 81, of East Windsor, N.J., formerly of Blackstone, a post office supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service, widower of Margaret Madison Wilson.
