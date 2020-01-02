METRO
BAKER, WADELL, 78, of Richmond, an Army colonel.
BOGAR, WILLIS GARLAND, 80, of Hanover, a foreman, widower of Elizabeth Ann Bogar.
CAULEY, LEROY B., 79, of Mechanicsville, a plumber.
CONYERS, MARY E., 89, of Richmond, a reading specialist.
CRENSHAW, STUART L. JR., 80, of Richmond, a residential and commercial real estate appraiser, husband of Jackie Crenshaw.
DUDLEY, MARQUISE ANTIONE, 25, of Richmond.
EUTSLER, R. KERN, 100, of Mechanicsville, a bishop of the United Methodist Church, widower of Eva Rebecca Vines Eutsler.
FORDHAM, SHARELLE, 45, of Richmond.
FRANCE, JAMES BRENDA ROARK, 80, of Henrico, widow of Ralph Bartress France.
GALUSHA, CAROLYN, 83, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of Robert B. Galusha.
GROSVENOR, JOHN D., 85, of Henrico, a machinist, an Air Force veteran.
HYDRICK, ELIZABETH GRAYBILL, 92, of Richmond, a radio station program director and writer, widow of Robert Lewis Graybill and Augustus Salley Hydrick.
JACIUK, ANNA M., 94, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Michael Jaciuk.
KEELING, FLORENCE S., 62, of Richmond.
LEWIS, EVELYN W., 96, of North Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of Johnnie P. Lewis Jr.
NORRELL, ELMIRA, 89, of Richmond, a cafeteria manager for Richmond Public Schools.
RICE, FRANCES ANN, 85, of North Chesterfield, widow of William J. Rice Jr.
RIGGINS, LOUISE D., 90, of Highland Springs, widow of Sidney C. Riggins Sr.
STILL, LAURA L., 66, of Glen Allen, an accountant for Virginia Commonwealth University.
TAYLOR, CLIFTON TURNER, 91, of Richmond.
TRAWEEK, JEAN BOWLER, 89, of Richmond.
TWEEDIE, BEATRICE ANDERSON, 98, of Richmond, a worker for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, widow of Henry Moffatt Tweedie.
TWYMAN, MYRA D., 54, of Chesterfield, a medical technician.
WALDRON, THOMAS ANTHONY, 77, of Richmond, a worker for the U.S. Postal Service, husband of Betty J. Waldron.
WILLIAMS, PATRICIA R., 78, of Chesterfield, an executive secretary, wife of A. Wayne Williams Sr.
YOUNG, ANNIE BEAVERS, 84, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
CHASE CITY — CARTER, WILLIAM PRESTON, 82, a tobacco farmer.
CLOVER — GRIFFIN, JAMES CULBERT SR., 79, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Elizabeth Ann Yakabowski Griffin.
DANVILLE — MOSELEY, AUBREY LEE, 94, a driver for Sadler Bros. Oil Co., widower of Willie Thelma Utley Moseley.
FARMVILLE — PHILLIPS, JEAN LEE LONG, 90, a homemaker, widow of Daniel B. Phillips.
FARNHAM — JOHNSON, DORIS JEAN BOYLE, 71, a bookkeeper for Northern Neck State Bank, wife of Walter Benjamin Johnson Jr.
NEW CANTON — THOMAS, MARION DUNKUM, 89, a secretary for Solite Corp., widow of Acie W. Thomas.
PETERSBURG — MUNYAT, JOSEPH JOHN JR., 58, a receiving manager.
SUFFOLK — McCASKEY, ANITA CAROLYN, 82, a homemaker, widow of Paul Lewis McCaskey.
WICOMICO CHURCH — WHALEY, PEGGY JONES, 87, a nurse’s aide, widow of Robert Whaley.
ELSEWHERE
BENNETT, MICHAEL BARTLETT, 79, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Richmond, a mechanical engineer, husband of Patricia Ann Tremayne.
BERRYHILL, BEVERLY ELAINE McCARTY, 77, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Lancaster, wife of Charles Berryhill.
