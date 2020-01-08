METRO
BAKER, WARDELL GLADEN, 78, of North Chesterfield, an Army colonel, a vice president of student affairs at Virginia State University, husband of Helen Baker.
BOLTON, WILLIAM P., 92, of Hanover, an Army veteran, a vice president of Old Dominion Tractor & Equipment Co., widower of Dottie Bolton.
BRASWELL, CHARLES D. JR., 88, of Mechanicsville, a fixer for Philip Morris, widower of Stella Braswell.
DARLING, GRACE MAY, 88, of Chesterfield, a registered nurse, widow of Ernest T. Johnson and Donald F. Darling.
DAVIS, DARNELL, 64, of Henrico, a food server.
EBY, PHILIP THOMAS, 31, of Goochland, a pharmacist.
ELKINS, ATHLEEN M., 84, of Richmond, a nurse, widow of John Elkins.
HANCHEY, EDWARD NEAL, 76, of Mechanicsville, a commercial artist, husband of Lee Good Hanchey.
HOPSON, JESSE P. JR., 64, of Richmond.
LAKIN, THOMAS REUBEN, 74, of Richmond, a worker in insurance and risk management.
LEE, DOUGLAS RYLAND, 78, of Mechanicsville, an inspector for the Virginia Department of Transportation, widower of Louise K. Lee.
LEWIS, SHIRLEY M., 82, of Richmond, a housekeeping worker.
MOTLEY, HESTER CHATTIN, 99, of Richmond, a professor, widow of Hughes L. Motley.
PERRY, ANCELL JAMES, 55, of Richmond, a cook.
SMITH, ELIZABETH W., 87, of Ashland, a kitchen aide at Randolph-Macon College, widow of Earl C. Smith Sr.
SMITH, HELEN BROOKS, 95, of Charles City, a housekeeper.
SOLOMON, SALLIE, 66, of Richmond.
STOKES, HELEN ARMSTRONG, 92, of Henrico, an assistant principal for Richmond Public Schools, widow of Frederick T. Stokes.
UNDERWOOD, CHARLES MACK, 61, of Henrico.
YOUNG, ANNIE BEAVERS, 84, of Richmond, wife of Rudolph Young Sr.
VIRGINIA
FARNHAM — MURRAY, JAMES PAUL, 93, an Army veteran, an aeronautical engineer, husband of Marie Noyes Murray.
HOPEWELL — LAWSON, JAMES ARTHUR, 70, an Army veteran, a line haul coordinator.
KING WILLIAM — BROWN, RICHARD T. JR., 42.
SALEM — ISAAC, CAROLYN JOHNSON, 96, widow of George Isaac.
ELSEWHERE
TRENT, GENORACE R., 46, of Tennessee, a self-employed worker.
