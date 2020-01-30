METRO
APPERSON, WALTER, 66, of Richmond.
BACCUS, GRACE CELESTINE TAYLOR, 92, of Richmond, widow of Nathaniel Baccus Jr.
BROWN, MARY H., 98, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Milton K. Brown Sr.
BRYANT, JACQUELIN ADELINE, 72, of Chester.
DOWELL, CLAUDE MELVIN JR., 77, of Ashland, an Army veteran, a truck driver, husband of Madeline Dameron Dowell.
EADDY, JOHNNY MACK, 48, of Richmond.
HARRIS, MICHAEL JAMES, 51, of Powhatan, a carpenter.
HARVEY, BERTHA ELLIS, 86, of Chesterfield, a manager.
LOSEN, CARL PERNELL, 88, of Richmond.
McNIFF, ROBERT HAROLD IV, 18, of Henrico.
NEWMAN, CONSTANCE CARNES WILLHITE, 88, of Richmond, an educational specialist.
ROGERS, ANTHONY W., 92, of Richmond.
THOMAS, ALICE FAYE, 80, of Richmond, widow of Lewis Irvin Thomas.
WHITE, CHERYL D., 63, of Richmond, a worker in customer service.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — GREGORY, NORMAN DWAYNE, 61, a carpet and tile installer.
CHESAPEAKE — HEDGEPETH, ALFRED McRAY, 98.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — GUNTER, MARTHA WALL, 69, an elementary school teacher for the Colonial Heights school system and part owner of Old Dominion Gift Baskets, wife of Donald Lee Gunter.
WEAVER, HUBERT LEE III, 64, a general contractor.
COURTLAND — VAUGHAN, CLYDE HAYES, 87, a lead lab analyst for Hercules Inc., husband of Shirley Bateman Vaughan.
KENBRIDGE — BARNES, CLAUDE LITTLETON JR., 98, an Army veteran who served during World War II, a farmer, widower of Helen Morris Barnes.
KING WILLIAM — GARNETT, LUTHER E. JR., 89, widower of Ruby Garnett.
LOUISA — WADDY, JOSEPH N., 80.
MONTROSS — HALL, GERALD CARL III, 49, an estimator for Hilldrup Inc., husband of Racheal Riebe Hall.
SHACKLEFORDS — ANDREWS, RICK, 72, a military veteran, a deputy sheriff investigator, widower of Charlotte Andrews.
STONY CREEK — POARCH, VIRGINIA POOLE, 99, a homemaker, widow of Emerson Poarch Sr.
WEST POINT — ROBINSON, LOUISE L., 100, a clerk for quality control at a paper mill.
ELSEWHERE
RILEY, WILLIAM EDWARD III, 79, of Callawassie Island, S.C., husband of Mary Ann Riley.
