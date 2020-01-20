METRO
CRAMER, GEORGE WALTER, 91, of Henrico, a mechanic, widower of Gwendolyn Cramer.
HUNTER, DONNA WEISS NICHOLSON, 80, of Henrico, an art teacher for the Richmond school system, wife of Robert Hunter.
LAMB, KATHERINE, of Richmond.
LEWIS, MARILYN M., 88, of Richmond, a worker for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and secretary to Bishop Walter F. Sullivan, widow of Bill Lewis.
LYONS, JOYCE ANN ONIFER, 86, of Chesterfield, a teacher, widow of Glenwood H. Lyons.
MARTINEZ, ELIZABETH M., 17, of Henrico, a student at J.R. Tucker High School, daughter of Leo and Patty Martinez.
RASNAKE, BEVERLY BUCKLEY, 77, of Chesterfield, widow of Kermit Rasnake.
SCHEIDING, PHILIP HENRY JR., 71, of Richmond, a Catholic priest.
STACY, MARGARET ROSE, 87, of North Chesterfield, an artist, widow of Terry Lee Stacy.
WALLER, ERNEST M., 72, of Hanover, an Army veteran, a barber, widower of Darlene L. Waller.
WALTHALL, RHONDA GILBERT, 67, of Powhatan, wife of Michael Bruce Walthall.
WOODCOCK, SHIRLEY JEAN, 84, of Chester, widow of Sonny Woodcock.
WRIGHT, SUSIE HODGES, 95, of North Chesterfield, a clerk, widow of Curtis V. Wright Sr.
VIRGINIA
BOWLING GREEN — HALEY, THOMAS SCOTT, 50, a capital projects specialist.
BOYDTON — CARTER, RUBY BARNES, 92, a machine operator, widower of Roy Jackson Carter Jr.
BRACEY — PECK, DIANA BERNARDONI, 88, a public middle school teacher, widow of James Fredrick Peck.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — WILKERSON, TEMICHES MICHELLE TERRY, 51, a sales clerk for Bowen Mini Mart, wife of Willie Edward Wilkerson.
CHASE CITY — SIMMONS, FLOYD WILLIAM, 87, an Army veteran, a tunnel builder, husband of Mattie Wright Simmons.
CREWE — LEONARD, LINDA MAE KREIDER, 74, a housewife, wife of Jimmie Hoyle Leonard.
CUMBERLAND — CAMPBELL, MARY LEE, 76, a teacher’s assistant, wife of Fred P. Campbell.
EMPORIA — MORRIS, ROBERT THOMAS SR., 98, widower of Arline Davis Morris.
IRVINGTON — McCLINTOCK, ANNE LONG, 83, a Realtor, wife of G. William McClintock.
PRINCE GEORGE — BAGSHAW, DONALD ARTHUR, 85, an Army veteran, a superintendent for Virginia American Water, husband of Mary Bagshaw.
VERNON HILL — ELDER, DANIEL HOLMAN, 67, a South Boston police officer, husband of Coral Minnix Elder.
WAKE — SULLIVAN, TIMOTHY R., 58, owner and operator of Sullivan’s Pond Farm, husband of Rona Myers Sullivan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.