METRO
ANDERSON, YASMIN D., 32, of Richmond, a bus driver, wife of Roderick Anderson.
CARROLL, DONNA LEIGH JERNIGAN, 71, of Richmond, widow of Bernard Carroll.
DARBY, MARY GRIZZARD, 96, of Midlothian, a teacher, widow of Irving Everette Darby Jr.
ELLIS, ROBERT L. III, 85, of Mechanicsville, a National Guard veteran, a laboratory technician for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Peggy Wills Ellis.
GILLENWATER, WILLIE H., 91, of Richmond, a teacher for the Richmond school system, widow of Ballard Gillenwater.
HAMMOND, KAREN KAY, of Midlothian, a licensed practical nurse, wife of Frank Hammond Jr.
HARRIS, THOMAS E., 65, of Richmond, a co-owner of Once Upon a Vine South.
JOHNSON, DORIS MAYO, 59, of Richmond, a certified nursing assistant, widow of William Augustus Johnson.
LITTLE, EARL MARTIN, 81, of Richmond, an employee of Reynolds Metals/Alcoa, an EMT, a cardiac technician and a life member of Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, husband of Elizabeth Little.
MARTIN, WILLIAM JONES JR., 91, of Henrico, a truck driver for McLean Trucking, widower of Carrie Leola Siebert Martin.
MONTAGUE, JOHN JR., 37, of Richmond.
PITTMAN, STEVEN WAYNE, 72, of Henrico, an owner of a gas station.
POTTS, CARRIE WHITE MOORE, 90, of Richmond, widow of Reginald Potts.
PRIEST, LARRY ALAN, 70, of Powhatan, an electrician, husband of Karen Shields-Priest.
RIPPE, PETER MARQUART, 82, of Richmond, a director of the Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, husband of Maria Wornom Rippe.
RODGERS, MICHELLE BABER, 65, of Highland Springs, an employee of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
SIMMONS, HEATHER L., 48, of Quinton, wife of Mark L. Wiseman.
SMITH, PEARL D., 75, of Richmond.
STASKIEL, ROGER Z., 72, of Barhamsville, a civil service employee.
TAYLOR, SANDRA JONES, 68, of Richmond, a nurse.
TILLER, MARY ELLEN, 91, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Tom Tiller.
WILTSHIRE, ELIZABETH KELLEY, 102, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Donald B. Wiltshire Jr.
WINSTON, MARGARET R., 95, of Montpelier, a domestic worker for families, widow of Harold P. Winston.
WORRELL, JAMES W., 66, of Henrico, widower of Nebbie Worrell.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — LOWE, ANNE HARRIS SOMMERVILLE, 90, a physical therapist/consultant, widower of Michael Baxter Lowe.
CALLAO — GORDON, THERESA ELLEN, 57, a homemaker.
CAROLINE — MOATES, LINDA M., 71, a packer for Nabisco, wife of Luther H. Moates.
EMMERTON — NASH, WILLIAM DONALD, 76, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a maintenance supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Layne Burgess Nash.
LANCASTER — SMITH, CLAIRE MASON, 72, a real estate agent, wife of Ronald W. Smith.
SOUTH HILL — CURTIS, ELVA WALKER, 89, a machine operator for the former Burlington Industries, widow of Joseph Frederick Curtis Jr.
SPRINGFIELD — SEGANISH, DANIEL, 88, a federal program manager for the U.S. Department of the Navy, widower of Clara Headley Seganish.
SUTHERLIN — COWAN, FLOYD SCOTT SR., 73, a head of quality control for Lorillard Tobacco Co., husband of Phyllis Ryan Cowan.
VERNON HILL — WALTON, WILLIAM THOMAS, 87, a tobacconist with Export Leaf Tobacco Co., widower of Frances Davis Walton.
YORKTOWN — ANTONICK, JON GREGORY, 44.
