METRO

ANDERSON, YASMIN D., 32, of Richmond, a bus driver, wife of Roderick Anderson.

CARROLL, DONNA LEIGH JERNIGAN, 71, of Richmond, widow of Bernard Carroll.

DARBY, MARY GRIZZARD, 96, of Midlothian, a teacher, widow of Irving Everette Darby Jr.

ELLIS, ROBERT L. III, 85, of Mechanicsville, a National Guard veteran, a laboratory technician for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Peggy Wills Ellis.

GILLENWATER, WILLIE H., 91, of Richmond, a teacher for the Richmond school system, widow of Ballard Gillenwater.

HAMMOND, KAREN KAY, of Midlothian, a licensed practical nurse, wife of Frank Hammond Jr.

HARRIS, THOMAS E., 65, of Richmond, a co-owner of Once Upon a Vine South.

JOHNSON, DORIS MAYO, 59, of Richmond, a certified nursing assistant, widow of William Augustus Johnson.

LITTLE, EARL MARTIN, 81, of Richmond, an employee of Reynolds Metals/Alcoa, an EMT, a cardiac technician and a life member of Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, husband of Elizabeth Little.

MARTIN, WILLIAM JONES JR., 91, of Henrico, a truck driver for McLean Trucking, widower of Carrie Leola Siebert Martin.

MONTAGUE, JOHN JR., 37, of Richmond.

PITTMAN, STEVEN WAYNE, 72, of Henrico, an owner of a gas station.

POTTS, CARRIE WHITE MOORE, 90, of Richmond, widow of Reginald Potts.

PRIEST, LARRY ALAN, 70, of Powhatan, an electrician, husband of Karen Shields-Priest.

RIPPE, PETER MARQUART, 82, of Richmond, a director of the Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, husband of Maria Wornom Rippe.

RODGERS, MICHELLE BABER, 65, of Highland Springs, an employee of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

SIMMONS, HEATHER L., 48, of Quinton, wife of Mark L. Wiseman.

SMITH, PEARL D., 75, of Richmond.

STASKIEL, ROGER Z., 72, of Barhamsville, a civil service employee.

TAYLOR, SANDRA JONES, 68, of Richmond, a nurse.

TILLER, MARY ELLEN, 91, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Tom Tiller.

WILTSHIRE, ELIZABETH KELLEY, 102, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Donald B. Wiltshire Jr.

WINSTON, MARGARET R., 95, of Montpelier, a domestic worker for families, widow of Harold P. Winston.

WORRELL, JAMES W., 66, of Henrico, widower of Nebbie Worrell.

VIRGINIA

BLACKSTONE — LOWE, ANNE HARRIS SOMMERVILLE, 90, a physical therapist/consultant, widower of Michael Baxter Lowe.

CALLAO — GORDON, THERESA ELLEN, 57, a homemaker.

CAROLINE — MOATES, LINDA M., 71, a packer for Nabisco, wife of Luther H. Moates.

EMMERTON — NASH, WILLIAM DONALD, 76, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a maintenance supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Layne Burgess Nash.

LANCASTER — SMITH, CLAIRE MASON, 72, a real estate agent, wife of Ronald W. Smith.

SOUTH HILL — CURTIS, ELVA WALKER, 89, a machine operator for the former Burlington Industries, widow of Joseph Frederick Curtis Jr.

SPRINGFIELD — SEGANISH, DANIEL, 88, a federal program manager for the U.S. Department of the Navy, widower of Clara Headley Seganish.

SUTHERLIN — COWAN, FLOYD SCOTT SR., 73, a head of quality control for Lorillard Tobacco Co., husband of Phyllis Ryan Cowan.

VERNON HILL — WALTON, WILLIAM THOMAS, 87, a tobacconist with Export Leaf Tobacco Co., widower of Frances Davis Walton.

YORKTOWN — ANTONICK, JON GREGORY, 44.

