METRO
ALEXANDER, GEORGE III E., 78, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a sales representative for Acme Paper, partner of Gary Johnson.
BARKER, RONALD LEE, 77, of Richmond, an electrical engineer, husband of Phyllis Barker.
BERRYMAN, RAYMOND MATTHEW JR., 93, of Richmond, a worker in food service distribution, widower of Ellen Berryman.
CHAMBERS, CASSANDRA DENISE, 55, of Richmond, a worker in customer service.
CHENAULT, M. STEVEN, 72, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, a minister, husband of Deborah Chenault.
COGGIN, EDWARD TURNER, 68, of Richmond, a banker for C&F Bank.
COLLINS, MARVIN WAYNE, 75, of New Kent, husband of Brenda R. Collins.
CRAIG, CHARLES LEE SR., 86, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a quality control foreman, widower of Frances Craig.
DODSON, DALE DERK, 85, of Henrico, a guidance counselor, widow of Grayson E. Dodson.
JOHNSON, MAGESTER DURHAM, 93, of Henrico.
LAWRENCE, JACQUELINE, 58, of Richmond.
LOYALL, ANTHONY, 61, of Sandston, a National Guard veteran, husband of Robin Loyall.
MYERS, HENRY E. JR., 88, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a real estate developer, husband of Virginia Myers.
MYERS, KENNETH, 91, of Chesterfield, a field auditor, widower of Shirley Myers.
SENG, PHAN, 74, of Richmond, an assembly worker, wife of Sang Som.
SHERMAN, CAROLYN FOSTER JODY, 83, of Richmond, a teacher.
SMITH, IRENE L., 97, of Glen Allen, an inspector for Holy Farms Poultry, widow of Paul H. Smith.
STEVENS, MILDRED ANN PEARL, 98, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widower of W.K. Stevens.
VIRGINIA
CHESAPEAKE — HENLEY, ELSIE CHAPMAN, 78, a clerk for Verizon, widow of Thomas Henley.
CRYSTAL HILL — BEADLES, PHILLIP RUFUS, 78, widower of Evelyn M. Beadles.
SOUTH BOSTON — OWEN, ELIZABETH McCRARY, 97, an executive director of Halifax County Mental Health, widow of Thomas Webster Owen.
ELSEWHERE
BROWN, MARY JANE HARRIS, 87, of Waynesburg, Pa., a registered nurse, widow of James Milton Brown.
