ALEXANDER, GEORGE III E., 78, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a sales representative for Acme Paper, partner of Gary Johnson.

BARKER, RONALD LEE, 77, of Richmond, an electrical engineer, husband of Phyllis Barker.

BERRYMAN, RAYMOND MATTHEW JR., 93, of Richmond, a worker in food service distribution, widower of Ellen Berryman.

CHAMBERS, CASSANDRA DENISE, 55, of Richmond, a worker in customer service.

CHENAULT, M. STEVEN, 72, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, a minister, husband of Deborah Chenault.

COGGIN, EDWARD TURNER, 68, of Richmond, a banker for C&F Bank.

COLLINS, MARVIN WAYNE, 75, of New Kent, husband of Brenda R. Collins.

CRAIG, CHARLES LEE SR., 86, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a quality control foreman, widower of Frances Craig.

DODSON, DALE DERK, 85, of Henrico, a guidance counselor, widow of Grayson E. Dodson.

JOHNSON, MAGESTER DURHAM, 93, of Henrico.

LAWRENCE, JACQUELINE, 58, of Richmond.

LOYALL, ANTHONY, 61, of Sandston, a National Guard veteran, husband of Robin Loyall.

MYERS, HENRY E. JR., 88, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a real estate developer, husband of Virginia Myers.

MYERS, KENNETH, 91, of Chesterfield, a field auditor, widower of Shirley Myers.

SENG, PHAN, 74, of Richmond, an assembly worker, wife of Sang Som.

SHERMAN, CAROLYN FOSTER JODY, 83, of Richmond, a teacher.

SMITH, IRENE L., 97, of Glen Allen, an inspector for Holy Farms Poultry, widow of Paul H. Smith.

STEVENS, MILDRED ANN PEARL, 98, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widower of W.K. Stevens.

VIRGINIA

CHESAPEAKE — HENLEY, ELSIE CHAPMAN, 78, a clerk for Verizon, widow of Thomas Henley.

CRYSTAL HILL — BEADLES, PHILLIP RUFUS, 78, widower of Evelyn M. Beadles.

SOUTH BOSTON — OWEN, ELIZABETH McCRARY, 97, an executive director of Halifax County Mental Health, widow of Thomas Webster Owen.

ELSEWHERE

BROWN, MARY JANE HARRIS, 87, of Waynesburg, Pa., a registered nurse, widow of James Milton Brown.

