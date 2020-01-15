METRO
ALVIS, SALLY ANNE, 91, of Richmond, a teacher.
BARNETTE-HENSHAW, EDDIE, 41, of Richmond, a pharmacy technician, husband of Troy Henshaw.
CHAPPELL, IRVIN DUANE JR., 75, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a printing company employee, husband of Elizabeth Rideout Chappell.
CHEATHAM, CALLIE BERNARD JR., 89, of Richmond, widower of Helen Cheatham.
CZYZEWSKI, JEFFREY JON, 48, of Midlothian, an author, fiance of Heather Vaughan.
FARLEIGH, FLOYD RANDOLPH, 80, of Midlothian, a Marine Corps veteran, an entrepreneur, widower of Jane Hudson Farleigh.
GOODRICH, JAMES ROBERT III, 66, of Chester, an operations supervisor, husband of Martha Thomas Goodrich.
HAMILTON, RALPH STEWART, 81, of Richmond, husband of Irene Hamilton.
HENLEY, LESTER, 82, of Richmond, a laborer.
HONN, LILLIAN, 73, of Chesterfield, wife of Tommy Honn.
JOHNSON, DORIS MAYO, 59, of Richmond, a certified nursing assistant.
LEEPER, DANETTA DEREE, 94, of Richmond, widow of Randolph Leeper Sr.
OTT, JOAN AUDREY, 89, of Goochland, a teacher, widow of George E. Ott Sr.
ROGERS, RONALD L., 65, of Richmond, husband of Donna W. Rogers.
SCHROEDER, JAMES RONALD, of Richmond, a dentist, husband of Jan Kjeldsen Schroeder.
SIMS, DONALD DALE, 73, of North Chesterfield, an instrument mechanic, husband of Ruth Morgan Sims.
SWINSON, THOMAS D., 72, of Henrico, an Army veteran.
TAYLOR, JEANNETTE, 89, of Henrico.
THOMPSON, JOSEPHINE BATTLE, 91, of Richmond, widow of Calvin James Thompson Sr.
WALKER, LaKEITH RAYSHAUN, 30, of Henrico, a general millwright.
WOOD, JAMES EMERY JR., 85, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, widower of Elaine D. Wood.
WOODSON, ORLANDER C., 84, of Richmond.
YOUNG, LARRY A., 65, of Henrico, a private contractor.
ZACHARY, GRACE H., 93, of Midlothian, widow of John S. Zachary.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — PIERCE, IRIS MARIE, 78, wife of James F. Pierce.
DENDRON — TAYLOR, ARLENE INGRAM, 99, a rural mail carrier and postmistress for the U.S. Postal Service, widow of Noel Creed Taylor.
DINWIDDIE — BOLTE, JOY HULL, 90, a teacher for the Dinwiddie school system, widow of Carlton Blandford Bolte Sr.
HOPEWELL — SO, YA MUN, 90, a homemaker, widow of Bong Song So.
KEYSVILLE — CROUCH, HOMER MILTON, 81, owner of HMC Trucking Inc.
NEWPORT NEWS — BRADSHAW, ROBERT NORTHAM, 89, a National Guard veteran, husband of Martha Lewis Joyner.
PRINCE GEORGE — JONES, LINCOLN M., 84.
WARSAW — HAYNIE, WELFORD LEE, 75, an electronics technician, husband of Kathleen Ann France Haynie.
ELSEWHERE
PETREE, NEAL C. JR., 90, of Chipley, Fla., formerly of Hopewell, an Army colonel who served during the Vietnam War, widower of Jacqueline C. Petree.
