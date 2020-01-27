METRO
ANDERSON, HERMAN ROSCOE, 70, of North Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, a locksmith, husband of Nancy G. Anderson.
ATHY, EDNA L., 91, of Richmond.
BASSETTE, FAYE PEGEAS, 74, of Henrico, a teacher for the Goochland school system, widow of Andrew Bassette.
BEADLES, JUANITA HOPKINS, 91, of Henrico, a homemaker, wife of Richard Linton Beadles.
COLEMAN, JEAN MARIE LONG, 92, of Henrico, a vice president of Long Manufacturing Co., widow of Edward Caswell Coleman.
CONNER, BETTY LOU, of North Chesterfield, a bookkeeper, wife of Robert Cecil Conner.
DEW, JOHN MASON III, 72, of Montpelier, president of Jay Dew & Associates insurance brokerage firm, husband of Janet Holston Dew.
DINSICK, WALTER FRANK JR., 76, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Marsha Dinsick.
EAKIN, FRANK E. JR., 83, of Glen Allen, a professor, husband of Frances Eakin.
GOODE, CHARLOTTE H., 72, of Richmond, a homemaker.
HARDY, RAYMOND THOMAS, 84, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a teacher, husband of Barbara Yeatts Hardy.
HUDSON, JOYCE ANN, 81, of Chesterfield, a psychologist, widow of Clarence Wilton Hudson Jr.
JEFFERSON, WILHELMINA, 79, of Richmond, a caregiver.
LLOYD, ELIZABETH GRUBBS, 93, of Glen Allen, owner of Aaabar Printing, widow of M. Hugh Lloyd Jr.
LONG, LAURA E., 58, of Henrico.
PATTERSON, EVERETT C., 57, of North Chesterfield, an engineer for Altria, widower of Vanessa Patterson.
PHILLIPS, ELIZABETH OWEN, 90, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Wilmer Phillips.
RACHAL, KEVIN ALAN, 51, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, an electrician, husband of Karina Rachal.
SMITH, IRENE L., 97, of Henrico, a poultry inspector, widower of Paul H. Smith.
STATON, BETTY DALE, 76, of Henrico, a homemaker, wife of Ernest Tuney Staton.
TAYLOR, JOHN A. JR., 76, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a linesman for Verizon, husband of Mable Shelton Taylor.
TAYLOR, MILDRED ELIZABETH, 86, of Chesterfield, a sales clerk.
TURNAGE, CAROLYN ROBERTSON, 78, of Henrico, a nurse, widow of Irving Gainey Turnage.
WILBORN, PAUL HENRY, 85, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — PATTON, MARY CATHERINE KLEESPIE, 99, a homemaker, widow of Robert Harold Patton.
AYLETT — FARMER, JEAN REGENSBURG, 87, a homemaker, widow of Floyd T. Farmer.
CALLAO — KINES, NORMA HEADLEY, 93, a bank officer and teller for BB&T Bank, widow of John G. Kines Sr.
CHASE CITY — ANDERSON, ALMA HAMLETT, 97, an employee of Craddock-Terry Shoe Factory, widow of Tom Anderson.
CLARKSVILLE — SMITHSON, LIZZIE MAE, 88, an office manager for State Insurance Fund of New York.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — NEERING, ALICE JANE, 46, a homemaker, wife of John William Neering.
EMPORIA — BAILEY, ERNEST L., 75, a supervisor at Boar’s Head Provisions, husband of Peggy H. Bailey.
FRANKLIN — BONNER, ALBERT JOSEPH, 68, a utilities inspector for the City of Norfolk.
HANKS, AMANDA GEORGIA SHOCKLEY, 80, a teacher, wife of Delmer Gray Hanks.
THOMAS, JOSH NATHANIEL JR., 66, a Marine Corps veteran, a sweeper operator, husband of Janice Caskey-Thomas.
SEDLEY — POND, BARBARA JEAN SEELEY, 81, a homemaker, widow of Homer Rollings Pond.
