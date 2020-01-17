METRO

ARNOLD, JOSEPH WILSON, 79, of Mechanicsville.

BOLENSKE, DONALD W. JR., 77, of Goochland, husband of Barbara Bolenske.

CHANDLER, NATHANIEL SR., of Richmond.

CHAPPELL, LINDA CHEAPE, 77, of Glen Allen, a registered nurse, wife of Richard Chappell.

DiGAETANO, SEBASTIANO ANTHONY, 92, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a founder of a machine parts supplier, husband of Linda DiGaetano.

FISCHER, JOHN C., 55, of Glen Allen, husband of Julie Walker Fischer.

HAMMONDS, HAROLD O., 50, of Quinton, an employee of Food Lion.

HARMAN, HENRY D., 88, of Richmond, a Baptist minister.

HENLEY, LESTER, 82, of Richmond, a laborer, husband of Loretta B. Henley.

HUNTER, CORBETTE WILLIAM, 81, of Richmond, an employee of Florida Atlantic University, widower of James Edward Panko.

HURDLE, PAUL B. JR., 82, of Richmond, husband of Sally Hurdle.

KIEPER, RODNEY CHARLES, 84, of Chesterfield, husband of Nancy Kieper.

KLEMENT, ANNE BRUMMELL, 83, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Alvin F. Klement.

MILAM, ESTELLE DuVAL, 80, of Richmond, widow of Eugene F. Milam.

VIRGINIA

CHASE CITY — BURNS, ROY JACKSON JR., 69, a National Guard veteran, husband of Belinda Bolick Burns.

SOUTH BOSTON — SATTERFIELD, ALLEN RAY, 73, operator of the South Boston Farmers Market, husband of Rebecca Coates Satterfield.

VICTORIA — GREENE, ELIZABETH AYSCUE, 89, a garment presser, widow of Raymond Gee Greene.

ELSEWHERE

HARDING, WILLIAM T. III, 77, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Emporia and Richmond, an Army veteran, a worker in the computer industry and a professor at Longwood College and other universities, partner of Frances Currier.

