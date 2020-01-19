METRO
BROWN, ELIZABETH MARY, 86, of Richmond.
CARTER, HATTIE PEARL, 87, of Richmond, widow of Marion Carter Sr.
COTMAN, HAROLD R. JR., 58, of Mechanicsville, a construction worker.
EPPS, LOTTIE E., 82, of Richmond.
HOOKE, JAMES FREDERICK, 85, of Richmond, widower of Nancy Yvonne Hooke.
HOOKE, NANCY YVONNE, 80, of Richmond, wife of James Frederick Hooke.
LYTHGOE, CAROLYN OLIVER, 89, of Chesterfield, a florist, widow of James N. Lythgoe Jr. and Gilbert Rolston.
SMITHERS, GRANVILLE L., 71, of Richmond, husband of Judith Smithers.
YOUNG, LEONIDAS SR., 97, of Richmond, widower of Cora Belle Young.
VIRGINIA
CUMBERLAND — SEAL, DOROTHY HUDDLESTON, 88, a homemaker, widow of Ralph William Seal.
DOLPHIN — BAIRD, GLORIA JEAN MOORE, 71, wife of Thomas Burton.
SALUDA — GALLICCHIO, PAIGE BLAKE, wife of Jerry A. Gallicchio.
VIRGINIA BEACH — BURNETTE, LUCY DUNPHY, 94.
ELSEWHERE
BRODECKI, SONIA PIEKARSKA, 92, of Rockville, Md., formerly of Richmond, widow of Bolek Brodecki.
