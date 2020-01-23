METRO
BRAXTON, BESSIE S., 81, of Henrico, widow of Franklin Braxton.
BROOKS, GRAYLAND A., 62, of Richmond, a truck driver, husband of Valerie Wilkerson Brooks.
BUNCH, MARJORIE E. BAILEY, 95, of Henrico, a housewife.
CHAMBERS, MARY, 90, of Richmond, wife of Lacy Chambers Sr.
COWARDIN, RONALD L., 73, of Midlothian, an Army veteran, a gemologist.
GUDUM, RAYMOND C., 82, of Glen Allen, a vice president of Worldwide Marketing, husband of Ann Gudum.
LAYNE, CHARLES RUSSELL, 87, of Hanover, an engineer, husband of Mae Layne.
PACE, JEAN, 67, of Richmond.
POWELL, BOBBY NEAL, 72, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a systems analyst for the attorney general of Virginia, husband of Laura Powell.
ROACH, DANA KEVIN, 58, of Richmond.
STURTEVANT, ALVINIE S., 74, of Henrico, wife of Freddie Sturtevant.
TAYLOR, VINCENT HERMAN, 57, of Richmond.
VAUGHAN, VIRGINIUS NELSON III, 77, of Hanover, a mayor of Chatham, N.J.
WILLIAMS, JOHN S., 88, of Mechanicsville, an Air Force veteran, a real estate broker, widower of Virginia Williams.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — BARNARD, PHILLIP EDMUND, 82, a National Guard veteran, a manager of pharmaceutical technology for RMC/Alcoa, husband of Nellie Wilkerson Barnard.
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — DUNNAVANT, BERKELEY DEVIN, 87, an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War, a farmer, husband of Jeanette Dunnavant.
CHASE CITY — BOYD, RUBY LEIGH, 77, a cashier for Giant Food Store, widow of Clifton Boyd.
TISDALE, LAURA WILLIAMS, 69, a beautician and owner of Laura’s Beauty Salon, wife of Clifton Lloyd Tisdale.
FARMVILLE — JEFFERSON, BRANTLEY MOSES, 89, an Army veteran, owner and pharmacist of Owens Sanford Drug Store and later of Grays Drug Stores, widower of Grace Jackson Jefferson.
FARNHAM — HANKS, MARJORIE LEWIS, 85, a cafeteria worker for the Richmond County school system, widow of Albert J. Hanks Jr.
HALIFAX — HACKNEY, HATTIE GORDON, 80, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of Ollie Hackney.
HOPEWELL — BRAMMER, JO ELLA, 81, a beautician, wife of Karl C. Brammer.
SOUTH BOSTON — CHEEK, MARY SEAY, 79, a supervisor for Craddock-Terry Shoe Factory, widow of Walter Franklin Cheek Sr.
