BARKER, HERMAN LEE, 86, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a truck driver, husband of Lorene Barker.

LEWALLEN, IRENE CLARA HOGSETT, 90, of Hanover.

SIEMERING, MARION MYERS, 87, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Wilbert Siemering.

SPECTER, ROLAND, 88, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, owner of Specter Construction, widower of Gerry Specter.

WALLER, ERNEST M., 72, of Hanover, an Army veteran, a barber.

ALTON — JONES, JOYCE HAMLETT, 76, a homemaker, widow of Robert Richard Jones Sr.

CAROLINE — MIMNAUGH, DOROTHY ELLEN, 95, a homemaker, wife of Eugene D. Mimnaugh.

ESSEX — SYDNOR, ROBERT M., 74, husband of Gloria Sydnor.

HARRISONBURG — TIMMONS, JUANITA BAXTER, 90, wife of Robert B. Timmons.

HEATHSVILLE — SARKHOSH, BETTA SHERWOOD, 68.

BRANDT, JANICE, 86, of Knoxville, Tenn., a teacher, widow of Richard Brandt.

