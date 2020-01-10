METRO
BARKER, HERMAN LEE, 86, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a truck driver, husband of Lorene Barker.
LEWALLEN, IRENE CLARA HOGSETT, 90, of Hanover.
SIEMERING, MARION MYERS, 87, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Wilbert Siemering.
SPECTER, ROLAND, 88, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, owner of Specter Construction, widower of Gerry Specter.
WALLER, ERNEST M., 72, of Hanover, an Army veteran, a barber.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — JONES, JOYCE HAMLETT, 76, a homemaker, widow of Robert Richard Jones Sr.
CAROLINE — MIMNAUGH, DOROTHY ELLEN, 95, a homemaker, wife of Eugene D. Mimnaugh.
ESSEX — SYDNOR, ROBERT M., 74, husband of Gloria Sydnor.
HARRISONBURG — TIMMONS, JUANITA BAXTER, 90, wife of Robert B. Timmons.
HEATHSVILLE — SARKHOSH, BETTA SHERWOOD, 68.
ELSEWHERE
BRANDT, JANICE, 86, of Knoxville, Tenn., a teacher, widow of Richard Brandt.
