METRO

BEATTIE, JOHN FIELDING, 71, of Chesterfield, a worker in sales, husband of Marion S. Beattie.

BRANNAN, FRANCIS SUTTON, 95, of Richmond, a diesel supervisor for RF&P Railroad, widower of Dorothy Deitler Brannan.

CARTER, VIVIAN SKIPPER, 73, of Richmond.

COLGIN, RICHARD WILLIE, 80, of Glen Allen, an Air Force veteran, husband of Mary Colgin.

DALE, ANITA, 83, of Chesterfield, a receptionist.

DAWKINS, JAMES E., 66, of Richmond, a custodial supervisor.

DURHAM, CLAIRE J., 89, of Ashland, wife of Alex Durham.

FORD, DEBORAH MASON, 59, of Henrico, an employee of Produce Source Partners.

FORD, PEARL M., 88, of Henrico, a machinist, widow of Rudolph E. Ford Sr.

FRANCISCO, MARY JOSEPH, 89, of Beaverdam, a nurse, widow of Charles P. Francisco.

FRANKLIN, GENEVA G., 95, of Henrico.

HALL, MARY ANNE JONES, 94, of Midlothian.

JONES, DARNELL C., 68, of Hanover, a registered nurse, wife of John Jones.

LINER, BRUCE, 84, of Richmond, a Marine Corps veteran, a salesman for Whitten Lincoln Mercury, widower of Doris Loraine Liner.

NEWTON, ANNE LOVELACE, 89, of Midlothian, a bank manager, widow of Leslie Newton.

ROBBINS, BARRY FOSTER, of Richmond, partner of Barbara Wolowic.

SMITH, ETHEL WRAY FLOYD, 91, of Chester, a homemaker, wife of William Thomas Smith Jr.

STEVENS, B. ANNE, 81, of Richmond, homemaker, widow of G.O. Stevens.

WILLIAMS, MANDY JANE SHAW, 43, of Chesterfield, a restaurant manager.

YEAGER, PATRICIA OCHMAN, 57, of Mechanicsville, a sales manager, wife of Charles Yeager.

VIRGINIA

BLACKSTONE — ROBERTS, CALVIN H., 94, an Army veteran, a position classification specialist for the Department of the Army.

BUMPASS — SCOTT, BARBARA N., 83, an employee of American General Life and Accident Insurance, widow of Kenneth M. Scott Sr.

CHASE CITY — MARTIN, MARGARET SUSAN, 61.

DILLWYN — NEWTON, ALICE MARIE TAYLOR, 72, a homemaker.

HEATHSVILLE — BOOTH, BRUCE H., 71, an Army veteran, a manager for Omega Protein, husband of Linda Lewis Booth.

MONTROSS — SQUIRES, GEORGE, 83, a repairman for Virginia Elastics, husband of Darline Viola Chatham Squires.

VALENTINES — McCARTER, JEAN WRIGHT, 77, widow of James Elwood McCarter III.

WINDSOR — WHITE, KATHLEEN RINKER, 85, a worker in hospital security, widow of Emmett Filmore White.

