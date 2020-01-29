METRO
BOTTS, DOROTHY LEAN, 81, of Richmond.
COLE, BEATRICE MOTLEY, 91, of Henrico, widow of Joseph Motley Sr. and Cooper G. Cole.
FLEMING, ROGER JUNIOR, 74, of Richmond, partner of Vanessa Robinson.
HARRIS, JENNIFER R., 60, of Richmond, a worker in private-duty nursing.
HICKS, LAWRENCE A., 63, of Richmond, a self-employed worker, fiance of Teresa Lewis.
HITE-LARSON-MOEN, SALLY SUMIKO KAMIYA, 94, of Chesterfield.
JONES, ERNA L., 57, of Richmond.
JONES, REGINA M., of Richmond.
KAHN, SYLVIA L., 91, of Richmond, a homemaker, widow of Peter Kahn.
KINDER, DONALD RICHARD, 78, of Richmond, an employee of the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired, husband of Gail Pearsall Kinder.
KOEHL, BARRY D., 76, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a detective for the Richmond Police Department, husband of Peggy Koehl.
LESTER, JOHN R., 73, of Richmond, a computer operator for the U.S. Department of Defense, husband of Sylvia Lester.
LEWIS, BARBARA L., 86, of Hanover, widow of Fred Lewis.
PERKINS, ESTHER L., 71, of Richmond, a bookkeeper, partner of Chester Marshall.
RANDOLPH, REBECCA F., 82, of Richmond, a teacher for the Richmond school system, widower of George L. Randolph.
REDDICK, JAMES ARTHUR, 72, of Mechanicsville, widower of Diane Reddick.
SCOTT, JERRELL A., 34, of Richmond.
SENAVITIS, TAMMI WILLIAMS, 52, of Mechanicsville, a human resources specialist, wife of Mark Senavitis.
STROBLE, ROBERT LINWOOD, 85, of Henrico, an Air Force veteran, a policeman for McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, husband of Rosa L. Stroble.
STROWBRIDGE, ERICA, of Richmond.
TACKETT, DONALD WAYNE, 76, of Powhatan, an auto body technician, husband of Beverley Jenkins Tackett.
WARD, MICHAEL ROBERT, 51, of Richmond, an attorney, husband of Virginia Bondurant Topham Ward.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — FULCHER, JEFFERY SCOTT, 41, husband of Christy Fulcher.
BRODNAX — CLARK, BOBBIE LEE, 55, a nurse’s aide.
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — EVANS, GEORGE LEWIS I, 75, a minister, husband of Elizabeth F. Evans.
CHESAPEAKE — COLLINS, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH, 48, a Navy veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield, a solar technician for Strata Solar, husband of Sherry Ann Boyce Collins.
CREWE — WILLIAMSON, JAMES EARL JR., 90, an engineer, husband of Nancy Sue Martin Williamson.
DeWITT — ORAHOOD, VICTOR LEE, 56, an Air Force veteran, a police officer.
FREDERICKSBURG — DUCKWORTH, LOIS MAXCEY, 97, a homemaker, widow of Otis T. Duckworth.
KENBRIDGE — WATKINS, MARY FRANCES, 94, widow of Haywood R. Watkins.
KESWICK — CORRIGAN, GENE, 91, an athletic director at the University of Virginia, a commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference and a president of the NCAA, husband of Lena Corrigan.
KEYSVILLE — NAPIER, TEXIE MARIE MURPHY, 93, a beautician, widow of Melvin Tucker Napier.
MONTROSS — DAVIS, ANN THOMPSON, 77, a homemaker, widow of Ralph Davis and Robert Forrest.
WAVERLY — OLSON, EDWARD LAWRENCE JR., 88, an Army veteran, a farmer, widower of Mary Letha Olson.
ELSEWHERE
O’CONNOR, CAROL PRATALI, 82, of Exeter, R.I., widow of Robert O’Connor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.