METRO
ARNOLD, N.R., 83, of North Chesterfield, an engineer, widower of Geraldine Whetstone Arnold.
BIAS, KENNETH L., 47, of Richmond.
BROWN, GREGORY I., 70, of Richmond, husband of Inga Brown.
BROWN, JOHN F., 77, of Richmond, a public works employee, widower of Odessa Brown.
CROOK, EUGENE RUSSELL, 65, of Richmond, a military veteran.
DiGAETANO, SEBASTIANO ANTHONY, 92, of Richmond, husband of Linda DiGaetano.
ELLIS, DOROTHY E., 66, of Richmond, a housekeeper.
GRIGG, THOMAS III, 85, of Richmond, an automobile painter, husband of Frances Grigg.
HALL, WALTER E., 79, of Hanover, widower of Marion Hall.
JENKINS, ODA BELLE, 86, of Ashland.
KENNEDY, PEGGY KEESEE WOOD, 85, of Mechanicsville, a medical receptionist, wife of John W. Kennedy and widow of William Henderson Wood.
LIMERICK, NANCY, 51, of Chesterfield, a retail clerk.
LIPUT, GARY, 67, of Henrico, husband of Wendy Liput.
MILLS, CHARLES ARTHUR III, 72, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a stockbroker.
MITCHELL, TIMOTHY A., 64, of Bon Air, an Army veteran, husband of Katherine Townsend.
MOODY, ELSIE J., 79, of New Kent, an airport security worker, widow of Joseph Moody.
MORGAN, KERON C., 26, of Henrico, a food service technician.
MOUNTCASTLE, THOMAS HILL, 89, of Providence Forge, co-owner and office manager of the former Mountcastle Lumber Co., widower of Anne Davis Mountcastle.
SPIELBERG, SUSAN BARBARA, 78, of Henrico, a lawyer, wife of Howard Spielberg.
THOMAS, EDNA MARIE VAN NESS, 59, of Mechanicsville, a retail manager, widow of Tim Thomas.
TIGNOR, ROBERT LEWIS SR., 96, of Henrico, widower of Helen Rice Tignor.
WADE, WINFREY TURNER, 91, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a lawyer, husband of Martha Smith Wade and widower of Mary Lamont Wade.
ZABNER, KAREN ELAINE SIMMONS, 69, of Chesterfield, an administrative assistant at Regency mall, wife of Gary Zabner.
VIRGINIA
ALTAVISTA — WALTERS, JOSEPHINE PAYNE, 83, a homemaker, widow of Clovis Walters.
BUCKINGHAM — DAVIS, JAMES KENDRICK SR., 87, owner of Davis Service Center, widower of Glenna Moss Davis.
CREWE — LEONARD, LINDA MAE KREIDER, 74, a housewife, wife of Jimmie Hoyle Leonard.
EMPORIA — MANEAR, CAROLINE ROSE TOBIAS, 97.
FRANKLIN — COTTON, PRESTON DARDEN, 96, an Army veteran who served during World War II, a property manager for Union Camp Corp.
WRENN, VIRGINIA TEMPLE, 96, a homemaker, widow of Clinton Forrest Wrenn.
NELSON — CLAY, WILLIAM ELMORE SR., 75, a truck driver for American Buildings, widower of Delphine Crutchfield Clay.
NEW CARROLLTON — BROWN, VIRGINIA, 87.
PRINCE GEORGE — RENN, GUILFORD, 76, an ironworker, husband of Sandra Renn.
WARSAW — BARRETT, WILLIAM H., 74, a landscaper, widower of Charlotte Ann Barrett.
ELSEWHERE
BURKE, DEANE MITCHELL, 64, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Richmond and Arlington, a tax lawyer, husband of Allison R. Carmody.
