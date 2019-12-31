METRO
BAILEY, ROBERT JOSEPH, 76, of Chester, an educator, husband of Carol Peterson Bailey.
BERRYMAN, JOAN D., 84, of Hanover, wife of Edwin Berryman.
CLEMONS, GUY P., 63, of Montpelier, a farmer and construction worker.
DOVEL, NICHOLAS WAYNE, 41, of Henrico, an employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
FERGUSON, MARGUERITE F., 81, of North Chesterfield, a homemaker, wife of Bob R. Ferguson.
HOPE, MINNIE R., 72, of Mechanicsville, an Air Force veteran, a General Motors employee.
HUBBARD, FRANK L. JR., 95, of Powhatan, a supervisor for the Virginia Department of Corrections, husband of Mary Ann Hubbard.
HUXTER, MARTIN, 57, of Richmond, an electronics engineer.
LAWRENCE, WILBUR BRYCE, 83, of Hanover, a vice president of sales for Columbia Propane, husband of Ann Slaughter Lawrence.
LONG, IRENE K.P., 94, of Henrico, a registered nurse.
MIKSOVIC, PAUL, 94, of Henrico, a systems programmer, widower of Minerva Catherine Miksovic.
MINES, ODELL C. SR., 69, of Beaverdam, a Marine Corps veteran, a production worker and packer for International Paper Co.
O’NEIL, WILLIE F. SR., 68, of Henrico, a laborer.
POLUBINKSI, CAROL J., 83, of Powhatan, a bank teller, widow of A.J. Polubinski.
REED, JAMES, 81, of Richmond.
SCOTT, JAMES E., 92, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a civil engineer with Bethlehem Steel Corp., widower of Virginia Bowler Scott.
STEWART, DONALD S., 85, of Hanover, a pastor, husband of Ruth Lassiter Stewart.
WINSTON, MARY S., 98, of Henrico, widow of Robert H. Winston.
WRIGHT, JOYCE VAIDEN, 72, of Chesterfield, an actuary, widow of Donald Lee Wright Sr.
VIRGINIA
ALEXANDRIA — CONNERS, WAYNE RUSSELL, 60, a senior director at The American Institute of Architects, husband of Missy Rand.
BUCKINGHAM — CASHION, LEE HAMNER, 82, partner of Anne Blake.
FARNHAM — WILKINS, CARROLL SANDY, 63, a Food Lion assistant manager, widower of Donna Mutter Wilkins.
HOPEWELL — LOWDER, GLADYS ELAINE, 95, a teacher, widow of Roy Lee Lowder.
JARRATT — WEEKS, CHARLES GOODWIN, 67, a service technician with Verizon.
MONTROSS — ARNEST, BARABARA JOSEPHINE ZELLER, 88, a seafood processor for Chatham Seafood.
RANDOLPH — KING, SAMUEL RAYMOND, 77, an owner of Raymond’s Grocery, husband of Mattie Martin King.
STERLING — BAKER, ELAINE WALKER, 66.
WAVERLY — BISHOP, CHARLES WILLIAM, 85, an Army veteran, a Fort Lee accountant.
ELSEWHERE
CAUDLE, JAYNE ROY HARRIS, 78, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Richmond, a retail worker.
TUNSTALL, EVELYN D., 84, of Chula Vista, Calif., formerly of Hanover.
